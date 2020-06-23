Itemizer-Observer
MONMOUTH — Michael Edward Alfrey, 28, pleaded guilty on June 12 to third-degree robbery related to a May 14 robbery in Monmouth.
Third-degree robbery is a class C felony with a maximum sentence of five years in prison and $125,000 fine.
Alfrey was sentenced to 20 days in jail, with credit for time served, and 24 months of probation. He also was ordered to pay $999.99 to Washington Federal Bank.
A charge of second-degree theft was dismissed.
At 9:50 a.m. on May 14, Monmouth police responded to a call reporting a robbery at Washington Federal Bank, 523 Main St. E.
A suspect, later identified as Alfrey, handed a note to an employee, according to the probable cause affidavit. The note asked for $999.99 “or I will kill you,” the document states.
Employees gave the man the exact amount of cash.
Officers searched the area for several hours, following tips from businesses and citizens as to the suspect’s possible direction of travel.
Officers recovered evidence, including video and photos of the suspect, who officers identified as Alfrey.
On May 15, the FBI located Alfrey in Tigard and contacted the Monmouth police.
