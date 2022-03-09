MONMOUTH, Ore. – The Burford-Stanley House is among Oregon’s latest entries in the National Register of Historic Places.
The Burford-Stanley House, located in Monmouth, is the oldest known remaining building with direct association to the founding and early growth of Monmouth, the community and Monmouth University, known today as Western Oregon University. The Burford-Stanley House is one of the earliest sawn lumber (as opposed to log) houses to be built in the community. The building form and appearance have remained generally intact and reflective of the 1857-1885 period of significance, illustrating both the earlier Federal Revival style and including historic-period upgrades through the early 1880s.
Hezekiah Burford was active in the community and one of the eleven original founders and trustee to Monmouth University for several years. Records indicate he engaged in constructing the first University building in 1858. The Burford-Stanley House changed ownership a few times, but was the home of David and Mary Stanley from 1878 to 1885. Stanley, editor of local newspapers, was the third president of Monmouth University.
Oregon’s State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation (SACHP) recommended the nomination at their November 2021 meeting. The National Park Service — which maintains the National Register of Historic Places — accepted this nomination in February.
The National Register is maintained by the National Park Service under the authority of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966. More information about the National Register and recent Oregon listings are online at oregonheritage.org (listed under “Designate”).
Properties listed in the National Register are:
• Recognized as significant to the nation, state, or community;
• Considered in the planning of federal or federally-assisted projects;
• Eligible for federal and state tax benefits;
• Qualify for historic preservation grants when funds are available;
• Eligible for leniency in meeting certain building code requirements;
• Subject to local laws pertaining to the conservation and protection of historic resources.
National Register listing does not place any restrictions on a property at the state or federal level, unless property owners choose to participate in tax benefit or grant programs.
