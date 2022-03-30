The New Horizons Willamette Valley Orchestra is resuming its weekly rehearsals on April 4. The orchestra has been on hiatus for nearly two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rehearsals are held Mondays from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. at the Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St.
The orchestra is open to all players on all levels, from beginner through intermediate and on to more advanced players.
New Horizons orchestras and bands around the country are designed especially for musicians who played in high school and left their instruments in their attic for decades and as well as for adult players who are just taking up an instrument. There are no auditions or try-outs for people who wish to play in this orchestra.
The New Horizons Willamette Valley Orchestra was organized nearly eight years ago and has performed in Monmouth and Dallas, including performances at Monmouth’s Main Street Park as part of the city’s Fourth of July celebration.
A $25 monthly fee by the players provides the orchestra with operating funds. There is no fee for the first two times a new performer plays with the orchestra to give new players the opportunity to see if this is the group they would like to play with.
For more information about the New Horizons Willamette Valley Orchestra, call Paul Doellinger at (503) 838-4884.
