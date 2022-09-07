Trammart News Service
MONMOUTH – It’s liftoff to a new location for Rocket Auto Repair, a 40-year-old family-owned business on Highway 99 that became the go-to place for fixing a broad range of car ailments, from a bad brake to a broken radiator.
“It’s sad for us, we have been here so long,” said Roger Newton, who founded Rocket Auto as “Roger’s Auto” in the mid-1970s.
However, “this is an opportunity for expansion,” he added.
The longtime site of business, at 274 Pacific Avenue South, is property that the owner desired to have vacated, explained Newton. So, Rocket Auto found a new home, acquiring “Today’s Automotive” on 13th Street in Salem.
The shop made the move over Labor Day weekend. The new facility will have nine service bays, compared with the two it had in Monmouth, Newton said.
The business had changed hands several years ago when Newton’s daughter, Sarra Newton-Smith, took it over. Newton-Smith, a graduate of the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, studied economics along with music and felt ready to manage day-to-day operations. She said she learned a lot about running a business through her education, “but really so much from my dad over all those years.”
Newton-Smith’s father was known as a “soft touch” locally – he allowed a multiple-payment plan for some of those who needed to keep their old cars going but wanted to pay in installments. When a car wouldn’t start in a driveway, and it was determined not to be a dead battery, Newton was known for making “house calls” to peek under the hood, to try to diagnose the problem.
“They had a very down-to-earth way of talking to customers, you never got a hard sell,” one former client recalled. Another noted that no matter what the mechanical failure or how out-of-date the car seemed to be “they always offered expert rehab when it was possible.”
