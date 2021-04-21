Itemizer-Observer

MONMOUTH — A PROJect that began in 1971 to fill in the blank walls of the second floor of the Monmouth City Hall, has once again progressed since it last saw an update in 2010.

Began by former legal counsel and local historian Scott McArthur, the goal of filling in blank frames with pictures of every city mayor dating back to 1881 has fallen on the shoulders of current City Recorder Phyllis Bolman since McArthur retired.

Inheriting four blank picture frames, Bolman regularly seeks help and contributions through the city’s Community Notes. After 11 years and a move from City Hall second floor to the courtroom, the Wall of Mayors has a new face to go with the name — Frederick Fulkerson.

Bolman said the great, granddaughter of Fulkerson, who was mayor in 1893, said a cousin had seen the article in The Itemizer-Observer about McArthur finding the last contribution to the Wall of Mayors, George Rogers.

“I had been contacted previously by a different cousin who lives in Dallas who is the great-great-great grandson of Fulkerson, but he didn’t have any pictures,” Bolman explained. “The photos she sent in, one he’s holding a chicken, another he’s sitting on the porch reading a Saturday Evening Post with a bottle sitting beside him.”

But she finally hit pay dirt with another family cousin.

“She emailed me and sent three photos of Mr. Frederick Fulkerson. None of them were quite good enough to put on the Wall of Mayors,” Bolman said. “I had Haugen’s Gallery blow it up make it to 8 x 10 and changed the background so you can actually see his face, because the original background was kinda white.”

Bolman has known all the mayors on the wall from 1977 when Rich Empkin served. She started working for city police department right out of college in 1977 when she went to Oregon College of Education, before it became Western Oregon University. She moved on to something else, but came back many years later to work again for the city of Monmouth.

The challenge she found behind taking over a project that spans three different centuries is little historic record remains other than signatures on city council meeting minutes. That’s why little is known about the three remaining faceless mayors, Langden Bently (1881, 1884-89 and 1894. C.A. Miller (1883) and J.H. Moran (1891-92).

Additionally, the city of Monmouth does not have a historical society, but Polk County does.

“I’ve done research online,” Bolman said. “I found information about Landon Bently’s wife, who I believe is buried at Rickreall, I’m not sure. But it’s hard to find. Especially since you’ve got J.H. and C.A. What do those stand for? In old minutes that’s how they signed their names. So, you don’t know who they are. That doesn’t help.”

In addition to the photo, Bolman received a lot of information on Fulkerson. She said it would be cool to know more history about all of them, honestly.

“I’m really excited about this, because we got one more mayor. We still have three left. I hope somebody will give us some leads,” she added. “I’d love to find everybody before I retire.”

Meet William Holt Fulkerson

William Holt Fulkerson was born in Missouri, on Oct. 23, 1840. and died May 5, 1925, in Seaside, Oregon. His parents were James Monroe Fulkerson b. 1803 - d. 1884 and Mary Ramsey Miller Fulkerson b. 1800 - d. 1847 (on the Oregon Trail).

William came to Oregon in 1847. He was the youngest of 10 children. He had six sisters and three brothers. One of his brothers, Frederick Richard Fulkerson, died of a fever, after being chilled crossing the Platte River, on the Oregon Trail. Thirteen days later, their mother, Mary, also died on the Oregon Trail.

William was married to Sarah Jane Craven, on Nov 21, 1867.Six children were born to them. As a young man William hauled the foundation timbers for the old La Creole Baptist Church with his father’s team. He remained a member of that church, until he moved to the Polk County hills near Salem, where he served as deacon in the Zena Baptist Church.

In 1891, he left the farm and moved to Monmouth to educate his children. Here he helped organize a Baptist church and again served as deacon. A few years after the death of Mrs. Fulkerson on Oct. 20, 1900, he moved to Sherman County, and later to Crook County. The last years of his life were spent with his children, alternating his residence between Salem and Seaside. At the time of his death, he was a member of the First Baptist Church of Salem and he had eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.