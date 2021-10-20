MONMOUTH — Want to help make the trip to school safer for student at Monmouth Elementary School?

The city of Monmouth and the Central School District seeks input from the community following a virtual informational meeting on Oct. 26.

In November 2020, the city of Monmouth was awarded Safe Routes to School planning assistance from the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT). Through this program, Central School District staff, Monmouth city staff, and ODOT Region 2 are working together to create a Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Plan that identifies street improvements near Monmouth Elementary School to support students in getting to school safely.

The SRTS Plan will also recommend opportunities for education and engagement to promote walking and rolling to school. Planners from Alta Planning + Design, an active transportation consulting firm, are guiding the planning process.

The project team has been collaborating remotely to get feedback from the community using virtual methods and to identify and prioritize safety needs within a mile of the schools.

On Oct. 26, at 6:30 p.m., the project team will present and share information about the ODOT SRTS planning process and gather feedback to better understand the community’s SRTS-related needs and challenges.

This meeting is open to the public and community members are encouraged to attend. To join the Virtual Community Meeting, go to bit.ly/SRTSMonmouth. (Link to meeting will also be available on city and school website.)

During the fall and winter, the team will continue to identify SRTS construction, education, and engagement recommendations for the final SRTS Plan.

City and school district staff also encourage all families to contribute to this project using the online Public Input Map.

Through this interactive online map, community members can share feedback and experiences getting to school. By sharing your feedback, you’ll be entered to win a walking or rolling safety pack ($50 value).

Find the map online at http:// odotsrtsprojectid.com. For additional information, contact David Karr at dkarr@ ci.monmouth.or.us or go to www.oregon.gov/ODOT/ Programs/Pages/SRTS.aspx