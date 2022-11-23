Itemizer-Observer
Oregon House Bill 2003 requires Oregon cities with a population of 10,000 or more to analyze what housing is needed for current and future residents every six to eight years.
The Monmouth City Council already started that process, according to a discussion at their last meeting.
Matt Hastie is a Project Manager at MIG, a city planning and developing company to help growing cities establish a housing plan for a growing population.
Since Monmouth was so close to crossing the 10,000-people threshold, the city decided to move forward with the study.
“Is Monmouth required to do this?” Hastie asked rhetorically. The state requires a city of over 10,000 people to develop one of these documents a year after adopting a housing-needs analysis he said.“At the time this was adopted, you (Monmouth) were not past that threshold.” A housing-needs analysis is now required, but “you have chosen to move forward with this voluntarily,” Hastie said.
The housing production strategy identifies a set of actions to facilitate housing developments that meet the community’s needs and lists specific measures to promote the development of all identified housing needs. The requirements may include zoning changes, financial incentives, and other actions.
The project includes an analysis of contextualized housing needs, strategies to accommodate housing needs and a housing production strategy report.
A 20-year projection shows that from 2019-39, Monmouth is expected to gain 3,400 new residents, which would give Monmouth a total population of 13,375 residents with 1,200 new households.
Among the concerns brought up included was there enough land for 1,200 new units, available lands in Monmouth are wetlands, and affordable housing with the lack of land.
“In terms of having land within your urban growth boundaries and also having landowners not having interest in selling or developing their land for housing, which is really a challenge,” Hastie said.
Although the planning for the growth of Monmouth is in its infant stages, there is already feedback with a range of concerns and suggestions.
Such stakeholder feedback includes a broader range of housing types in Monmouth, a lack of buildable land, a need for housing options for housing the houseless population, access to partnerships and funding essentials, and Polk County doing extensive work to help match people with needed housing and services.
It was also noted that the key to successful affordable housing is appropriately zoned land, adequate project size, non-discretionary standards, city support, and reduced costs.
Some of the planning commission feedback gave their highest support for strategies to move forward to facilitate housing developments that meet the community’s needs. Code amendments are likely to be considered to allow for small housing types, increase the permitted density or range of housing types and encourage mixed-use in commercial areas.
Some of the lowest support included land acquisition, tax abatements and rezoning the land from low to medium density to high density.
