MONMOUTH — The death counter on one of Darian Hill’s favorite video games, “Celeste,” is in the 10,000s, he said.
“You play as a character named Madeline,” Hill said. “She struggles with depression and anxiety and stuff, and so she decides to climb this mountain. The game creates a doppelganger (that contains) the parts of herself that she tries to hide away, and it acts as the antagonist.”
At the end of the game, she makes up with that part of herself, he said.
In real life, Hill got a second chance when he received a heart transplant in November.
In 2012, Hill’s father had a heart attack and was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy. His father did not receive a transplant and died at the hospital.
Hill, who was 9 years old at the time, was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy, which makes it difficult for the heart to pump blood.
“It’s been controlled with medication pretty well,” said his mother Angie Williams. “He was in a study for a year. We thought that medication was going to last him for a while, but right after that study, he couldn’t sleep flat anymore; he couldn’t breathe very well.”
Surgeons installed a heart pump, and that bumped Hill to top priority for a transplant, Williams said.
Hill had the heart pump surgery on a Monday, she said.
“They found out about the heart on Tuesday, and he had his heart transplant on Wednesday,” Williams said.
“For me it was, I was going to sleep expecting the pump and I woke up with a brand new heart,” Hill said.
The only thing Hill and Williams know about the heart donor is that she was between 15 and 20 years old.
Hill wrote her family a poem and sent it to them through a mediator.
“They said that after a year, we could start talking with the donor family, but they sent them the poem and they responded right away,” Williams said.
The Central High School student has started physical therapy and returned to school on Feb. 10.
“It’s a little bit weird,” Hill said of returning to school. “It’s odd because I was so used to it, and I got so used to not doing it. It’s both sort of foreign and familiar at the same time.”
He’s taking geometry, language arts, health 2 and media writing.
“Oh yeah, that one’s exciting,” Williams said. “That is exactly what he wants to do when he grows up. He’s so creative.”
Hill’s post-high school plans include writing scripts for video games.
He has one in the works, but it’s in the early stages of development. He’s been drawing inspiration from videos about how other games’ stories are developed.
“I haven’t really started writing for it yet, but I have characters and a sort of magic system,” he said.
One of his favorite video game story lines is from “Nier: Automata.”
“It’s post-apocalyptic,” Hill said. “The world is taken over by aliens, and humans created androids to fight them, and the aliens created tin can robots. It’s sort of like a proxy war, and the game gets philosophical, like I think all of the main villains are named after philosophers. You play as the androids, and the game sort of messes with you, thinning the line between the androids and the machines more and more.”
During the five months Hill spent in the hospital, he watched a lot of videos and got to meet a YouTuber he likes — Seán William McLoughlin, who is known as Jacksepticeye.
“Apparently the reason for that is when he was in school he was hit in the face with a soccer ball, and it (his eye) got infected,” Hill said.
They played Smash Bros. together at the hospital.
Hill also got some encouragement from a fellow transplant patient while he was in the hospital.
“They were very similar, (but) he didn’t know ahead of time that he had the condition,” Williams said. “What usually happens is kids will be playing sports or something active, and they’ll just collapse. And that’s when they find out, and they need a transplant then.”
She has kept in touch with that boy’s mother and gotten encouragement from her.
Williams hopes Hill will talk to pre-transplant patients about his experience at some point.
Because this is a lifelong condition that Hill will have to deal with, Williams and Hill are raising money through the Children’s Organ Transplant Association, so anyone who donates will know the money is going to transplant-related expenses, she said.
“They just give us ideas for fundraisers,” Williams said.
COTA suggested they raise $40,000. So far, they have received about $7,000 in donations, and they’re looking for help coming up with ideas.
“We’ve had a lot of support,” Williams said. “We’ve been really blessed. This community has really come together for us, especially the school district. They sent him care packages. The entire school sent him notes — stacks and stacks of notes from friends at school — and they gave us gift cards, and it’s been really amazing how supportive this community has been, which makes me happy because I’ve lived here all my life, and I don’t plan on going anywhere.”
February is American Heart Month, a federally designated event, to remind Americans to focus on their hearts and encourage them to get their families, friends and communities involved. For more information about heart health, visit the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.
