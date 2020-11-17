Itemizer-Observer report

MONMOUTH — City facilities in Monmouth will close to the public in response to Gov. Kate Brown’s recent announcement of a “two-week freeze” to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Monmouth will close its buildings to walk-in visitors beginning today (Nov. 18) through Dec. 2.

City staff will continue to be available by phone, email or for limited pre-scheduled appointments as needed.

“The City is committed to doing its part to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and will continue to follow OHA public health guidance including wearing face coverings, practicing physical distancing, encouraging employees to work from home where possible, and complying with OSHA requirements for safe workplace practices,” stated a city news release announcing the closure.

Information on city facility closures by department is provided as follows:

• The Monmouth Police Department is closed to walk-in traffic, but the public may access police services by a call-in box for non-emergencies at the building’s entrance, or by phone: 503-838-1109. Call 911 if it is an emergency.

• City Hall, including Finance/Utility Billing, Building and Planning, is closed to walk-in traffic. For questions please call: 503-838-0722. Utility and court customers can use the online Xpress Bill Pay service to pay their utility bills and court fines timely, or drop payments in an envelope with the account number, name and address in the Drop Box located in the alley west of City Hall, or call: 877-880-4038 to pay over the phone.

• Municipal Court sessions are canceled through January 1, 2021. For questions about Municipal Court services please contact the Court Clerk by phone at: 503-751-0136 (leave a voice mail); or email at: whamm@ci.monmouth.or.us.

• The Monmouth Power and Light (MPL) office is closed to public walk in visitors. For questions about MPL services, please call: 503-838-3526. This phone number may also be used to report a power outage after hours.

• City parks are open to the public subject to visitors maintaining six-foot physical distancing requirements, compliance with face covering requirements, and avoiding group gatherings larger than six people and not more than two households.

• The Monmouth Public Works office is closed to the public. Please call: 503-838-2173 for assistance.

• The Monmouth Public Library will remain closed but they will continue to offer curbside library material pick-up. For more information, visit the library’s website, Facebook page, or call (503) 838-1932, Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• The Monmouth Senior Center remains closed until further notice, but will continue to take phone calls during the interim. For more information on senior center services, including check-in companion calls, prescription delivery service and the Meals on Wheels Program, please contact the Senior Center at: 503-838-5678.

• Essential public meetings and volunteer boards and commission meetings will continue to meet remotely by phone or computer. To view a calendar of city meetings and events, please visit the city’s website at: www.ci.monmouth.or.us.

For additional information on city-related COVID-19 announcements, please visit the city’s website at: www.ci.monmouth.or.us and click on “COVID-19 Latest Announcements.”