MONMOUTH — Monmouth City Council chambers will soon have the capacity to livestream meetings on Facebook.

The issue was discussed at the April 2 council work session.

Currently, meetings are recorded by WIMPEG, Western Independence Monmouth Public Education Government TV, and posted on its YouTube channel.

According to a city staff report, the decision to not livestream the meetings was made by the council sometime in 2012.

Deborah Rezell, WIMPEG director, recently contacted city staff about livestreaming council meetings.

“Our community access coordinator just wanted to make sure that that was going to be acceptable to folks,” said Mayor Cec Koontz.

Councilor Roxanne Beltz asked if councilors would be able to see and respond to citizen questions that come in during the stream.

“I don’t think we can monitor that because we don’t have the staffing,” Koontz said, adding that may be something to consider in the future.

“That would be a great objective on our road to achieving our goal of ‘Monmouth is a self-governing city,’” Councilor Laurel Sharmer said.

City Recorder Phyllis Bolman said staff is working on getting things set up this week, but is unsure if the next meeting, on April 24, will be livestreamed.