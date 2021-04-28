Itemizer-Observer

MONMOUTH — A proposed reduced setback requirement for side yards in Monmouth’s low density residential zone will be the subject of a public hearing.

The Monmouth City Council voted April 20 to hold the hearing on the Planning Commission’s recommendation to change the current minimum total of a 15-yard setback for the low density zone to 10 yards.

The Hoffman Meadows subdivision, which is nearing completion, is the focus of the proposal. Larry Dalton ,of WD Developers, told the council that the current 15-yard total requirement makes builders look for two-story home plans, which he said are less aesthetically pleasing than one-story plans.

On another housing matter, the council voted to proceed with the second of two phases for a code assistance project to provide a wide range of housing forms and prices. Suzanne Dufner, community and economic development director, noted that a survey had shown local support for more density, and that the increased flexibility would allow for tiny houses.

City Attorney Lane Shetterly advised the council not to be too concerned at this stage for details. He said there was plenty of time for details to be worked out.

Dufner presented the city’s five year economic plan to the council at its April 6 meeting.

The plan focuses on six points: Investing in and promoting entrepreneurship; using city assets to encourage diverse economic growth; identifying and preparing for the economy of the future; assistance in developing a vibrant downtown; expanding the economic impact of tourism; supporting small business retention.

Dufner said current strengths listed in the report are a positive relationship with Western Oregon University; opportunity to link WOU and city branding; a highly educated labor force; access to affordable multifamily housing; development of Ash Creek Station; available public utility capacity for growth; an attractive downtown with new investment underway; centralized location; and an attractive neighborhood in the Edwards Addition.

Listed as weaknesses are the absence of large employers besides WOU; fluctuation in WOU enrollments; little industry for the tax base; deficient way-finding for Highway 99W traffic; better connections between areas east and west of 99W so they do not detract from each other; lack of a shared economic development vision; constrained housing opportunities; and deficient communication among WOU, the city, and businesses.

In other business, the council:

• Received a report from Lt. Isaiah Haines, acting police chief, about a program that the department is working to develop a mental health program for convicts, which works at reducing sentences.

• Heard from Mayor Cecilia Koontz announced that former Mayor Steve Milligan is resigning from the MINET board of directors and recommended that the council name City Manager Marty Wine to succeed him.

• Approved a supplemental budget in the MINET fund, adding $117,090 in issuance costs and a net $65,850 in debt service. The supplement is offset by an unanticipated net increase in resources of $5,900,615.