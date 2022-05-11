Itemizer-Observer
On May 4, the city of Monmouth held a virtual open house live on zoom. During the 35-minute meeting, the administration discussed the planning process, community engagement findings and project goals, followed by a Q&A.
Associate project planner Liz Pongratz, who hosted the meeting, thanked the team who surveyed the community for the planning session.
“They’ve been working hard on updating our downtown plan for Monmouth. We’ve had many engagement activities that they’ve put on. I feel like we’ve been able to hear from the community, and they’re going to be sharing some of the results from that with you today,” Pongratz said, “but I feel like the downtown plan is going to be pretty representative of the community input that we’ve been able to gather through all the engagement,”
Pongratz introduced the team, which consisted of Alex Rau, Jun Kim, Sarah Fazio, Mara Momenee, Aniko Drlik-Muehlech and Ellee Stapleton.
Fazio started by introducing the program and the schedule.
“I’m joined by Alex and Aniko from the institute of research policy engagement at the University of Oregon. We are working with the city of Monmouth to update their downtown plan. Today’s agenda is to talk through the planning process that some of our community engagement activities found and some of the primary goals that have been established throughout that process,” Fazio said.
Rau took over the planning process, sharing research for best practices and community outreach. Rau said they’ve been meeting with the committee to review its work and brainstorm solutions to include in the plan following the creation of this group in the fall. Rau and Fazio were brought on board from the student team.
“In the project with the best researchers, we previewed tons of different downtown plans from similar-sized communities and similar geographies within Oregon. We reviewed existing city documents and conducted a site inventory where we walked around downtown and cataloged all sorts of things after getting our bearings,” Rau said. “Then we began with the public outreach process. We are now reviewing all that feedback we’ve been getting and beginning to create a draft of the plan. We aim to have the draft of our goals and action items complete by the end of the school year, which is the first week of June or the last week of May. We plan to flesh out the plan for those action items this summer, including the final deliverable around September of 2022.”
Next, Fazio went over their process of finding what the community wanted for the city, including economic development, walkability, transportation, signage and wayfinding, and downtown character.
The team started their findings with a public outreach workshop in March at Yeasty Beasty, which was open to the entire community. The workshop contained four activities - asset mapping, sticky dot polling, what would you keep or change, and interactive interviewing.
Some of the key takeaways from the event were that citizens value the “quaint” small-town feeling Monmouth has to offer and want to preserve it. People also want more businesses and events downtown, and the existing structures are essential to the people.
The survey had 38 questions, including current relationship to downtown and downtown amenities, events, activities, downtown vision, and demographic information.
“We had 271 respondents collected as of April 26, most of whom identified as living in Monmouth, 22% of the people identified as working in Monmouth, while 18% identified as a Western Oregon University student,” Rau said. “While more than half of the respondents are somewhat satisfied with the current business offerings, over a quarter were dissatisfied.”
Most of the people surveyed live within 10 minutes of walking distance, but most are driving due to barriers such as Highway 99. While 91% of those surveyed drive downtown, 42% say they don’t feel safe due to the poor sidewalk conditions, and 32% are somewhat unsatisfied with the sidewalk design.
Most surveyed said that signage and wayfinding were low priority, but Rau said that could be because most surveyed are local to Monmouth.
“Our next area of focus was signage and wayfinding. Many people found that signage in great finding was a low priority. Still, we must remember that we surveyed people who lived in Monmouth, so our results are skewed because most of our respondents were from Monmouth or Independents. Most people presumably would know how to get around. This means locals don’t have much problem navigating downtown,” Rau said.
Next, the group addressed downtown character.
“Most surveyed said they want downtown to be known in the future as a friendly welcoming neighborhood with entertainment and cultural events with top key values expressed as inclusivity, quality of life and community,” Rau said.
People also wanted art in structures such as utility boxes, sculptures, and murals on walls, either installed temporarily or permanently.
Overall, 57% of the respondents found that the downtown character was satisfying. Most wanted local farmers and vendor markets, and 54% said they wanted more music and movies in the park. Another 18% were dissatisfied.
The goal for the future of Monmouth is to create and promote a cohesive streetscape, provide support to new and existing businesses, and promote a more diverse business mix to enhance downtown character for economic development.
There are four downtown character goals, according to Rau.
“For downtown character, we’ve identified four goals, provide places to spend time enjoying downtown, strengthen university connection, improve downtown aesthetics, and promote more events. And some action items for these goals include expanding outdoor dining options, farmer’s markets, and incorporating public art downtown,” Rau said.
The official survey deadline was last month according to Drlik-Muehlech, but the team still wants to hear more voices and ideas from locals, so they are keeping the survey live until the end of the school year. The survey can be found at www.downtownmonmouth2042.com. The website also contains updates and more information on the 20-year downtown plan that will extend to 2042.
