Itemizer-Observer

MONMOUTH — The building at 151 Main St. in Monmouth has been many things over the years: a fire station, courthouse, city council chambers and most recently, city hall. What it hasn’t been in more than 90 years is new.

City Manager Marty Wine said the building is in dire need of repair.

“One of the biggest challenges with this building is seismically,” Wine explained during a tour of city hall. “If something happened with an earthquake, this building would not survive.”

That’s why the city of Monmouth is putting before voters May 18 a bond measure to replace the existing city hall and Volunteer Hall, which is home to court proceedings, and provide a new, combined facility.

Wine said the city already has funds saved from sale of property and Urban Renewal District funds, which combined, add to $6 million. She added the city is asking its residents for the final third of construction costs.

“We’re asking voters for $3 million which is a relatively small amount money, about $38 per year,” she said.

If passed, city staff estimate it would cost about $0.19 cents per $1,000 of assessed value each year for 30 years beginning July 1, 2021. So, for a home assessed at $200,000, a homeowner would pay approximately $38 per year in estimated taxes, which is about $3.17 per month.

During the tour of city hall, the list of needs is extensive. On the exterior, Wine pointed to where the building sits now, to enter the southwest side, one must step down from the curb to side doors, then step down again to get inside the building.

“So, what’s happened over time, if you look at the sealant along the sidewalk, water on the south and west side of the building just gets in everywhere,” she said.

Despite replacing the roof within the last 20 years, rainfall has necessitated many external and internal flooding repair. Wine added under the stucco exterior is unreinforced masonry that is actually hollow and brittle.

Interior replacement needs are many, starting with the first floor break room, which houses the building’s four electrical panels.

“The age of electrical wiring goes all way back to its 92-year beginnings,” Wine said. “Two panels were installed in the 60s, and we’re still mapping where they come from and where they go.”

With no central HVAC or ventilation system on the first floor, every room has either a wall-mounted or space heater on the floor, which tend to blow fuses whenever one is turned on.

When it rains outside, it tends to flood inside city hall.

Wine said the finance director’s office on the south side of the building has had some “interesting waterfall events” that have come in from the wall and ceiling.

“When it rains heavily, there is flooding all throughout the building and this is one of the hardest hit spaces,” she said.

The basement, where records are stored, is hard to access via a narrow, shallow staircase with no nonskid.

“There’s times we’ve had standing water in basement,” Wine said. “We have a sump pump, but when power goes out, there’s a problem.”

Without the air conditioner and light installed in the rear of the basement near the sump pump, mold grows.

Wine added mold is an enemy for the historic documents, as the state requires the city keep hard copies of some records, such as court and financial records, with some dating back to the 1930s.

Lastly, Wine said the building is not really accessible, especially for the elderly and those with disabilities.

“To make it ADA compliant we’d have to do a bunch of major investments. All these repairs add up. What we think is it would cost more to seismically upgrade and retrofit the building for these things than to build a new one,” she explained.

To address this many issues the city enlisted the services of FFA Architecture + Interiors. They conducted several community meetings in 2019 and 2020 about the project to gather input and feedback on the design of a future city hall.

“We received feedback from the community for what folks cared about in replacing the building — they said make it efficient, accessible and affordable. A theme in Monmouth, they want to be able to afford it,” Wine said.

This won’t be the first time a ballot measure to replace city hall was put before Monmouth voters. Suzanne Dufner, community development director, said in 2004 a larger plan for a Civic Center with a mixed-use commercial plan was proposed but narrowly failed.

“So, the city pivoted and did the police station and power and light building next. So, it had a whole list of buildings that needed repair,” Dufner said. “This is the last building on the list needed to repair.”

Wine and Dufner agree that time is running out for the funding elements coming together on the project, especially during the pandemic.

“I was just on call with our regional partners,” Wine said. “Supply costs are increasing, the supply chain is changing, especially with lumber. Costs are increasing, project costs generally, and seem to be accelerating in their inflation, which is challenging.“

“One of the common things we hear is why now?” Dufner added. “One of the funding sources, Urban Renewal, has a time limit on how long we can use that. We only have four years left before that Urban Renewal plan expires. And despite challenges of construction costs, there are low borrowing rates that make it favorable.”

Wine said the ballot measure needs to get 50% plus one vote to pass. If that happens, the next steps would be to get final design documents for the new building done. The architect has them about 85% complete. Then put the project out to bid, demolish the building and get to constructing.

“My hope is we’d be doing that by the end of the year. Construction takes about 12 to 18 months on just about anything,” she said.

Wine admitted polling on how the voters felt about a proposed measure was not done.

“It’s challenging in a community the size of Monmouth to do polling,” she said. “The vote is May 18. I think that will give us the results of what the community thinks of it.”