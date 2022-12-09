Monmouth

Wastewater samples from Monmouth tested this week have exceeded the allowable limit by the Department of Environmental Quality.

According to a city press release, on Dec. 6, 11:29 a.m., Monmouth Public Works was notified by the lab that the city’s treated wastewater sample had higher levels for E. coli than allowed by DEQ.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.