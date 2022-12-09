Wastewater samples from Monmouth tested this week have exceeded the allowable limit by the Department of Environmental Quality.
According to a city press release, on Dec. 6, 11:29 a.m., Monmouth Public Works was notified by the lab that the city’s treated wastewater sample had higher levels for E. coli than allowed by DEQ.
Public Works started the requirement of DEQ to take five consecutive resamples at four-hour intervals. Those labs also exceeded the recommended levels. The city took two additional resamples and of those, the first was in compliance and the second sample is currently being processed. Those results were made available Monmouth Public Works Thursday afternoon.
According to the press release, Monmouth Public Works has been in continual communication with its DEQ representative. Per these discussions, Oregon Emergency Response System was notified. Signage marking contaminated water were posted in several locations along the Willamette River on public access sites. Further recommendations from DEQ were a press release to enhance public awareness, further water sample collections Thursday, with a follow up call with the DEQ representative Friday (today).
“At this time, treatment plant staff have not determined what caused the high sample results. The city of Monmouth Public Works is examining this anomaly and is dedicated to the health and safety of those in our community,” the press release reads.
Further testing will be completed to ensure the levels remain normal.
