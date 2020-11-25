Itemizer-Observer Report

MONMOUTH — Making Spirits Bright may have to adjust for COVID-19 restrictions, but I will still light up Monmouth this holiday season.

“We are delighted to report that Making Spirits Bright will continue to shine in 2020,” said Suzanne Dufner, Monmouth’s community & economic development director

Making Spirits Bright is a joint event between the city of Monmouth, Western Oregon University, and Monmouth Business Association.

Event organizers are committed to a healthy and happy Making Spirits Bright event so some of the activities will look a little different this year, while still providing an opportunity to enjoy the holiday spirit,” Dufner said.

This year’s festivities began on Friday (Nov. 20) with the Western Oregon University’s 53rd Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony of the Giant Sequoia Tree on campus. WouTV hosted a virtual program filled with trivia questions and memories of holiday tree lightings from years past that can be viewed on WOU’s YouTube channel online.

Additional Making Spirits Bright activities include:

Santa’s Workshop and Gingerbread Village with 24 holiday light displays in Main Street Park. The Main Street Park Amphitheater is decorated for photo ops. Share your photos on social media with the hashtag #monmouthbright!

StoryWalk has moved to Main Street Park, allowing you to read a holiday story while you check out the lights in the park.

The Annual Griswold Competition has local businesses brightening their storefronts for the holidays. Vote for your favorite through Nov. 27. Categories include: traditional theme, colorful and creative use of décor, brightest (Blow the Fuse!). Prizes will be awarded on Nov. 28, Small Business Saturday.

First Annual “Light up the City” Home Decorating Contest is anevent for all Monmouth residents. Sign up to participate by Nov. 27 at: www.monmouthbright.com/homedecorating-contest.html. Vote for your favorite Nov. 28 to Dec. 6. Prizes will be awarded on Dec. 7.