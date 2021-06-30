Itemizer-Observer report

MONMOUTH — After a year marked by social distancing, Windermere Real Estate recently hosted its 37th Annual Community Service Day. “Brokers were excited to get back to safely volunteering outdoors to support the neighborhoods where they live and work,” read a news release from Windermere.

Real estate brokers in Monmouth put their own spin on Community Service Day by partnering with the city of Monmouth for a beautification project at Main Street Park on June 11. Brokers planted flowers and shrubs throughout Main Street Park for local residents to enjoy.

“Windermere’s Community Service Day is a treasured tradition that brings brokers, managers, owners, and staff from its 300 offices across the Western United States together to devote their workday to making positive changes in the neighborhoods they serve,” the release read. “Established in 1984, Windermere’s annual Community Service Day has been recognized nationally as a model hands-on volunteer program and has been adopted by other real estate companies and businesses around the country.”