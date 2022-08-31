The Moonfall Theater’s 2022 performance “Lights Up” opens Sept. 23. All ticket sales on the first evening’s performance will go directly to benefit the Dallas Food Bank.
The performance is a musical review and comedy produced and directed by Marlene Cox at her privately-owned theater. She and the cast of Moonfall have been performing for 35 years supporting local nonprofits with their missions providing community support. Each nonprofit is responsible for the sale of tickets.
