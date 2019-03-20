DALLAS — Is learning through failure better than learning through

a lecture?

How can we ask students to lead if we never give them the opportunity?

Should teachers be more like coaches, helping guide children through student-led projects?

Those are some of the questions raised by the education documentary “Most Likely to Succeed,” a showing of which the Dallas Public Library

hosted on March 7.

“Most Likely to Succeed” showcases High Tech High School in San Diego. The school has thrown out the playbook on traditional education in favor of having students work together and lead group projects that

often combine multiple subjects, such as art and engineering.

High Tech High asks teachers to be more like facilitators than leaders of learning.

LaCreole Middle School principal Jamie Richardson, who has visited High Tech

High, screened the film for his staff as an introduction to the direction he wanted to take the school and education in general. The shift began about four years ago.

Part of the film focuses on a student group putting together a weeks-long project that is to be shown in an exhibition that is open to the public. Each student has a role in the group, but one struggles to complete his part of the project and it isn’t finished on time. The students are graded in part on how they performed their job, but also the outcome, which was a failure on exhibition night.

“It’s like real life. When you have management teams and sales team and one guy doesn’t do his job and you lose an account, that’s real-life stuff there,” Richardson said. “That’s the hard part. We’re finding kids who sit in rows day-in and day-out. They’ve never been asked to do these things. They’ve never been asked to fail when lot of the learning happens in the failure. I think that is the bigger part of the conversation. Is failure OK?”

Another storyline in the film is about a quiet, shy girl who decides to be the director on her classes’ project producing a play. As the film progresses, the audience sees the freshman develop into the kind of leader who gives her cast a pep talk before the performance, asking them for their best.