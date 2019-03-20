DALLAS — Is learning through failure better than learning through
a lecture?
How can we ask students to lead if we never give them the opportunity?
Should teachers be more like coaches, helping guide children through student-led projects?
Those are some of the questions raised by the education documentary “Most Likely to Succeed,” a showing of which the Dallas Public Library
hosted on March 7.
“Most Likely to Succeed” showcases High Tech High School in San Diego. The school has thrown out the playbook on traditional education in favor of having students work together and lead group projects that
often combine multiple subjects, such as art and engineering.
High Tech High asks teachers to be more like facilitators than leaders of learning.
LaCreole Middle School principal Jamie Richardson, who has visited High Tech
High, screened the film for his staff as an introduction to the direction he wanted to take the school and education in general. The shift began about four years ago.
Part of the film focuses on a student group putting together a weeks-long project that is to be shown in an exhibition that is open to the public. Each student has a role in the group, but one struggles to complete his part of the project and it isn’t finished on time. The students are graded in part on how they performed their job, but also the outcome, which was a failure on exhibition night.
“It’s like real life. When you have management teams and sales team and one guy doesn’t do his job and you lose an account, that’s real-life stuff there,” Richardson said. “That’s the hard part. We’re finding kids who sit in rows day-in and day-out. They’ve never been asked to do these things. They’ve never been asked to fail when lot of the learning happens in the failure. I think that is the bigger part of the conversation. Is failure OK?”
Another storyline in the film is about a quiet, shy girl who decides to be the director on her classes’ project producing a play. As the film progresses, the audience sees the freshman develop into the kind of leader who gives her cast a pep talk before the performance, asking them for their best.
“Sometimes we want students to lead and not give them experience leading or making decisions or failing. That’s their new economy. That’s their future,” Richardson said. “Those are great conversations, and maybe moving forward,
what we are learning at school is that we have got to give kids
more practice at this.”
Using High Tech High as a template, Richardson and his staff began implementing project learning for students at LaCreole. Then the students
show off their work at exhibition nights.
“We can’t do High Tech High, not in our situation, not in our structure, but we can do small things,” Richardson said. Now Richardson and teachers have begun working under the name “Innovate Dallas.”
The effort has a website, innovatedallas.org.
Richardson said the transition has challenged teachers to think outside high-stakes tests. He admitted that teachers need to work on their “coaching”
skills alongside the kids.
“As teachers, we were never taught to teach this way. We were taught content, and you were a good teacher if you knew your content area. That’s
where you got your degree. This has been a huge transition for our teachers. It’s a big shift, from being all-knowledgeable to being a coach, and how
you coach kids through it,” Richardson said. “We have got to give them more coaching at this because they are not going to get it the first time.”
Richardson said he will continue to show “Most Likely to Succeed” as a conversation starter and will share success stories through Innovate Dallas.
“The whole purpose of Innovate Dallas is knowing what we are up against and
bringing us together as a community,” Richardson said.
He said though the transition is moving slowly, he believes there’s great work going on in the district.
“I think we are hoping for more, because there’s a lot of work to be done,” he said. “We still have a lot of struggles.”
