POLK COUNTY -- Each year media outlets across the country post the Top 10 Stories of the Year, or Top 10 Trends of the Decade.
While we, at the Itemizer-Observer, have our own personal Top 10s, our favorite stories for one reason or another, or the things we think made the biggest impact on our towns, we wanted to bring you the Top 10 as decided by you, our readers.
The following stories were among the most read on the Itemizer-Observer’s website in 2019.
Blue Garden
DALLAS — The Blue Garden reopened in May after 15 years of vacancy.
When Bob Collins purchased the Blue Garden in 2015, it was in trouble. The city had stepped in to declare it a nuisance building. Vacant for 15 years, it had fallen into a sad state of disrepair.
Once it was clean and safe, Collins began rebuilding a café in the front and lounge in the back, reminiscent of the business’ heyday. He said the Blue Garden originally opened in 1924, so he tried his best to honor its past.
“For me, it’s a lot of pressure. People have their expectations,” he said. “What I want people to understand is that I’ve tried to respect and preserve as much of the past as I could realistically.”
He said the community has been very supportive. He said the artwork painted on the walls of the café, reflecting the art deco style of the Blue Garden sign, was donated by artist Ruth Hargreaves.
Collins wants the Blue Garden’s return to be part of a revival of Dallas’ downtown. It’s one of a few old establishments left.
The Blue reopened on May 11, 2019. Collins died on Aug. 22, 2019.
Harden
DALLAS — Quinlyn Harden was sentenced to 54 years in prison after he was convicted on 30 sex abuse charges in four separate indictments.
The four cases, which were consolidated for trial, were all connected to the now-closed Stinky Feet Child Care facility in Independence. Harden’s mother, Ceola Harden, owned and operated the day care.
The jury voted separately on all counts, tallying at least the required 10 guilty votes on each charge for a conviction.
Polk County Circuit Court Judge Monte Campbell issued the sentence following statements made by the victims in the case.
Campbell addressed the victims and their families, saying he understood their anger, but added that they should not feel guilt about what happened to them.
“The guilt — please shed that,” Campbell said. “It’s not your guilt. It’s his guilt.”
While Campbell rejected a motion for a new trial submitted by Harden’s attorney Martin Habekost, the defendant maintained his innocence.
Prosecutor Jayme Kimberly said that Campbell had the discretion to issue a sentence in the range of 25 years to 147 years based on sentencing guidelines. She argued for the maximum time, but said she was pleased with the outcome.
Harden will be under lifetime post-prison supervision.
Kimberly said because Harden was convicted on Measure 11 charges, which require mandatory minimum sentencing, he will not be eligible for early release.
Coons
POLK COUNTY — Dyllan Michael David Coons, 20, of Dallas, was sentenced to 34 months in prison for charges related to a Sept. 7, 2018, fatal crash.
As a result of the crash, Santiago Amaya, 31, was found on the ground and “unresponsive with life-threatening injuries,” according to court documents. Amaya was transported to Salem Hospital. He died on Sept. 12.
Coons pleaded guilty on Oct. 10 to criminally negligent homicide and failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons.
Charges of criminally negligent homicide, second-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault were dropped.
Sniffles were heard throughout the courtroom, which was filled with Amaya’s family and friends, as Amaya’s sister and then his girlfriend read statements about the impact Amaya’s death has had on their families.
Coons’ attorney Kenneth Kahn II said Coons changed his plea to guilty to take responsibility for his actions.
Kahn also said Coons had some safety concerns about being in the general population of the prison.
Polk County Circuit Court Judge Rafael Caso said where Coons serves his sentence is up to the Department of Corrections.
Coons also will have three years of post-prison supervision and a lifetime revocation of his drivers license. His earliest release date is Feb. 2, 2022, according to court records.
“There is no justice in these types of cases,” Caso said to Amaya’s family and friends.
Justice would be to give them back their loved one, he said.
Development at the S-curves
MONMOUTH — The buildings at Ash Creek Station, the development at the S-Curves, are starting to take shape.
The long-vacant property is owned by Jack Fox, of Salem, and is being developed by White Oak Construction, also of Salem.
The first building, which will house Roth’s Fresh Market, is scheduled to be completed by mid-May (2020), said Paul Beals, of White Oak Construction.
So far, Tractor Supply Company, Roth’s and Taco Bell are scheduled to be part of the new center, Beal said.
“We pretty much have all the pads spoken for,” Beal said.
The development includes a total of three drive-thru business, a day care and two other retail spaces listed for future development.
Young hero
MONMOUTH — An 8-year-old boy was recognized for efforts that saved his father’s life.
Polk County Fire District No. 1 gave Jaxon Turpin a medal and a custom-made cape in September ceremony at Station 90.
On April 29, Jeremy Turpin, of Monmouth, was sleeping when his son Jaxon noticed his dad’s breathing was a little off.
“He woke me up and said that I was making weird sounds and not breathing right,” Turpin said.
The elder Turpin doesn’t remember much about that night; he thinks he must have been going in and out of consciousness.
“He was breathing weird,” Jaxon said. “I went to get Nana.”
Nana, also known as Esmeralda Van Volkingburg, called 911.
“I was amazed at how calm (Jaxon) was,” she said.
Help soon arrived.
Jaxon was 7 years old at the time.
“There is no doubt that without Jaxon speaking up, without his concern for his father, his dad wouldn’t be here today,” Polk No. 1 Fire Chief Stange said.
Washington Street turns 20
DALLAS — Washington Street Steakhouse & Pub owners Debi and Glen Conaway celebrated 20 years in business with a luau.
Debi has a background in marketing, sales and customer service, and Glen had been a chef and restaurant manager. They considered their combined experience and took the leap to open a restaurant in Dallas.
Now the Conaways focus on creating a welcoming, home-like atmosphere at Washington Street for customers and employees.
“Ninety percent or more of our business is regular customers, people that we see every day, sometimes two and three times a day,” Debi said. “That’s part of the reason that we only close one day a year, because people rely on us be open for them.”
Some customers have become so comfortable that they arrive before the restaurant is officially open. They show up when the cooks arrive to prepare for the day at 5 a.m.
Woman dies in river accident
POLK COUNTY — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of Tracy Allen, 37, of Vancouver, Wash., on Sept. 3. Allen was located just north of the Buena Vista Ferry, in the same area she was last seen on Aug. 31.
At approximately 2:35 p.m. on Aug. 31, a water rescue call came in to the Willamette Valley Communications Center concerning a party of friends that were floating the Willamette River near river mile 105, just downstream from Buena Vista Park in Polk County, south of Independence.
Information was that float tubes tied together and occupied by three adult females overturned after running into a large root ball snag situated a short distance off the west shore of Wells Island.
Allen’s body was found under the swift water at the base of a log jam, according to police. The sheriff’s office was assisted by Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Water Rescue Team and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
“The recovery effort took over eight hours to complete,” said the PCSO press release. “Aboard two boats, crews worked through the forceful current and cut through multiple logs and root systems to free Mrs. Allen, who had been snagged by tree roots and forced underwater, even while wearing a life jacket.”
Fatal DUII
POLK COUNTY — Kayla Margie Carter, 30, of Corvallis, was charged with three felonies in connection with a March 16 crash at the intersection of Highway 99 and Airlie Road.
She was arraigned in Polk County Circuit Court on March 22 and pleaded not guilty.
Carter is charged with second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault - DUII. She also is charged with two misdemeanors: second-degree criminal mischief and DUII.
According to an Oregon State Police news release, a 2017 Toyota Camry driven by Carter was eastbound on Airlie Road approaching the stop sign at Highway 99, when for unknown reasons the driver did not stop at the stop sign.
A 2006 Subaru Legacy, driven by Jessica Renee Cornett, 21, of Bend, was traveling northbound on Highway 99 when she struck the Camry.
The 13-year-old female passenger of the Camry was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The third-degree assault charges are for Cornett’s injuries as a result of the crash, according to court documents.
OSP was assisted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County Fire No.1 , and Oregon Department of Transportation.
Carter’s next court date is Feb. 24.
Mounce sentenced
DALLAS — Heather Mounce was sentenced to 75 months in prison.
Mounce, a former resident of Dallas, was indicted on 98 counts of identity theft, theft, and criminal mistreatment — all felonies — in July 2018. Thirty-three counts were dropped.
In September, she pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated first-degree theft, 12 counts of identity theft, and one count of first-degree theft, which includes writing fraudulent checks in the amount of $7,559.
Defense attorney Timothy Park represented Mounce.
Prosecutor Sarah Lundstedt asked Judge Norm Hill for the court to impose a total of 36 months in prison, followed by 36 months of post-prison supervision.
Hill said he was not going to issue any more time to be served.
When asked if she wanted to say anything, Mounce said it is hard for her to accept these charges when she does not feel like she is guilty.
Park petitioned for a restitution hearing for Mounce, which took place in October. Mounce was ordered to repay $28,275.87 to her victims.
Dallas DHS
DALLAS — No criminal charges were filed, but some employees in the Dallas office of Department of Human Services said they believe the teen who accused two DHS workers of having sex in the same room as him, according to Oregon State Police records.
The Department of Justice released redacted OSP reports of an investigation of accused employees, Mark Walsh and Kate Guy.
OSP detective Casi Hegney-Bach submitted the evidence on possible charges of first-degree official misconduct and endangering the welfare of a minor to DOJ for review in January.
Following the investigation, Salem attorney David L. Kramer sent notice that he intends to file a lawsuit against the state on behalf of the boy, now his client.
The OSP report said that on Nov. 28, 2018, the 14-year-old boy’s case worker Jacklyn (Nix) Trujillo visited the boy in Yamhill County Juvenile Detention Center, where he was placed after staying in a room in the Best Western Hotel in Dallas with Walsh and Guy.
According to the report, he told Trujillo that he awoke on the night of Nov. 20, 2018, to Guy and Walsh “doing stuff” in the bed next to his between 1 and 2 a.m. Trujillo asked the boy if he meant they were having sex and he said yes. Trujillo immediately reported the disclosure to her supervisor, and Guy and Walsh were placed on paid home duty two days later, according to DHS records.
In her interview with police, Guy denied the allegations the boy made.
Hegney-Bach told Guy that the boy “was interviewed by a child forensic interviewer and no one involved in the interview believes (the boy) was lying about what he saw on Nov. 20.”
Dallas office Program Manager Stacy Daeschner said she looked into both complaints and couldn’t substantiate them, according to the report.
On March 15, Senior Assistant Attorney General Kurt W. Miller informed Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton that the department would not be pursuing criminal charges. DOJ and OSP conducted the investigation at Felton’s request.
On March 22, Kramer sent a tort claim notice to the state, saying the boy was involuntarily held at the hotel on Nov. 20-21. The notice of litigation claimed what happened violated a settlement agreement in a case that ensured “that all foster children and young adults in Oregon are placed appropriately.”
Kramer said DHS’ actions that night violated his client’s 14th Amendment freedom from unlawful restraint; Fifth Amendment right to due process; and right to be free from false imprisonment.
