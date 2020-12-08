Itemizer-Observer staff report

POLK COUNTY — A Portland motorcyclist was arrested on drug charges and eluding police on Dec. 4 after a multi-agency pursuit.

According to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, at about 1:26 p.m. on Friday, Deputy Matthew Bass was working patrol in the area of Highway 22 and Perrydale, which is a marked safety corridor. Bass observed two motorcycles driving eastbound on Highway 22 at 108 mph. Bass attempted to stop the two motorcycles and they attempted to elude him. They continued into Rickreall and south on Highway 99W towards Monmouth.

According to the sheriff’s office, at the intersection of Highway 99W and Clow Corner, the motorcycles split up, with one heading east on Clow Corner Road and the other turning around and heading back toward Highway 22. Bass continued pursuing the northbound motorcycle until it was clear that the risk of chasing it outweighed the need for public safety.

At about that time Sheriff Mark Garton, who was coming back from giving an interview at a community radio station in his unmarked vehicle, saw the motorcycle turn near the Pentacle Theater in the 300 block of 52nd Avenue Northwest in Salem. He followed the motorcycle into the West Salem hills until he lost sight of it due to high rate of speed.

A short distance away one of the Polk County Interagency Narcotics Team (POINT) members from the Independence Police Department located the motorcycle near Doaks Ferry Road Northwest and Brush College Road Northwest. The POINT detective followed the motorcyclist, who was unaware that he was being followed, to the parking lot of the Lincoln Store, in the 5900 block of Wallace Road Northwest, in Salem.

From there, units responded and arrested Timothy Fuller.

During a search of his person, officers found a methamphetamine pipe with residue and a key chain with multiple shaved down keys often used in the commission of motor vehicle theft.

Further investigation revealed Fuller had placed items on a shelf near merchandise inside the store. Deputies located a bag containing a sizable amount of methamphetamine as well as a fake Oregon driver’s license with his image and a fake name.

Fuller was lodged at the Polk County Jail on the following charges:

Fleeing or attempt to elude

Possession of methamphetamine

Reckless driving

Possession of a burglary tool or a theft device

Tampering with physical evidence

Unlawful possession of fictitious ID

In addition, Fuller received citations for violating the basic rule (VBR) for driving at faster than 100 mph, driving with a suspended license and driving while uninsured.