On Sunday, at about noon, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a motorcycle crash on Highway 223 near Pedee.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Goldwing motorcycle operated by Benjamin Gifford, 72, from Stayton, was northbound near milepost 17 negotiating a curve and left the roadway for unknown reasons. Gifford was ejected from the motorcycle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.