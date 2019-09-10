DALLAS — Former Dallas resident Heather Mounce, indicted last year on 98 counts of identity theft, theft and criminal mistreatment, pleaded guilty to 15 charges on Monday.

She pleaded to two counts of aggravated first-degree theft, 12 counts of identity theft and one count of first-degree theft. The charges are all felonies.

According to the indictment, aggravated theft involves an amount of $10,000 or more.

First-degree theft involves an amount of at least $1,000.

The victims listed in those charges are Dallas Retirement Village; the Oregonian Media Group; OpenRoad Transportation; CareerBuilder; Sonia Page; Lorelle Gould; and Dallas High School Athletic Director Tim Larson.

Mounce faces a trial on 51 charges in which the victim is listed as Anthony Emil Brit, her grandfather.

Those charges were severed from the original indictment and assigned to another trial.

The court dismissed 32 charges on Monday during Mounce’s change of plea hearing.

Mounce’s sentencing on the 15 charges she pleaded to is on Thursday at 1:15 p.m. in Polk County Circuit Court Judge Norm Hill’s courtroom.

Deputy District Attorney Sarah Lundstedt said Mounce’s remaining trial will be scheduled at the sentencing hearing.

District Attorney Aaron Felton said he didn’t want to comment on the case as it is still ongoing.

For more on this story, see www.polkio.com and the Sept. 18 I-0.