DALLAS – Heather Mounce will serve 75 months in prison on the charges she pleaded guilty to on Monday.

Polk County Circuit Court Judge Norm Hill issued Mounce’s sentence Thursday afternoon following statements made by her victims and supporters.

Mounce, a former Dallas resident, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated first-degree theft, 12 counts of identity theft and one count of first-degree theft. The charges are all felonies.

The defendant was indicted on 98 counts of identity theft, theft and criminal mistreatment in July 2018. Of those, 51 counts have been severed and will be tried as a different case in October.

Defense attorney Tim Park lobbied for probation for his client.

Hill said he didn’t believe probation was a sufficient sentence for her crimes. He said that her claims of abuse by a former spouse and mental illness are a factor in her behavior, they were not a defense.

“Seventy-five months in the Department of Corrections is the appropriate sentence,” Hill said. “In a word, I think that it’s fair.”

Hill revoked Mounce’s release agreement and she was taken to the Polk County Jail after sentencing. He cited that he believed her to be a potential flight risk and could be a danger to herself.

Mounce’s upcoming trial involves crimes allegedly committed against her grandfather, Anthony Britt. The trial is scheduled for Oct. 15-17. She will be in court on Sept. 30 for a pretrial conference.

