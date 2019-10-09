DALLAS — Heather Mounce, the former Dallas resident facing trial in a criminal mistreatment and identity theft case, is expected to plead guilty to charges on Thursday.

Mounce was sentenced to more than six years in prison in September after pleading guilty to theft and identify theft charges in a separate case.

The defendant’s change of plea hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Polk County Circuit Court Courtroom No. 4 before Judge Norm Hill.

The charges in this case all involve the same victim, Anthony Emil Brit. Mounce was scheduled to stand trial on the charges next week.

“We anticipate her pleading guilty to some or all of the charges,” said Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton.

Felton said Monday that it hadn’t been determined which charges Mounce will plead to on Thursday.

He said the prosecution will argue for another sentence to be issued for the charges she pleads guilty to.

“It’s the state’s intention that she serve additional time,” Felton said.

Mounce was indicted on 98 counts of identity theft, theft, and criminal mistreatment in July 2018.

A year before the indictment was issued, Mounce was the subject of a multi-day missing person search which ended with U.S. Coast Guard rescuing her from a cliff near Florence.