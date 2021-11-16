Are you seeing more facial hair among men this month? Nearly two decades ago, men’s health awareness claimed the month of November, and marked it by men growing a mustache to bring attention to the cause. “Movember” is a movement to raise awareness of men’s health issues, especially prostate and testicular cancer, as well as overall mental and physical health.

The movement acknowledges that men’s health is in crisis. Men are dying on average five years earlier than women, for largely preventable reasons. Prostate and testicular cancer are two of these reasons, claiming the lives of men when prevention and early detection could have changed the course of the disease.

Check it out

Not all cancer is visible to the eye. This is why routine checkups are important. Between visits to your medical provider, monthly self-exams are something you can do. Pay attention to changes in your testicles or genital tissue, including:

• Redness

• Tenderness

• Swelling or enlargement of the scrotum

• A feeling of heaviness in the genital area

• Pain or pressure in the groin, abdomen or back

If you notice anything that is out of the ordinary, don’t panic. Not all irregularities mean cancer. But you need to make an appointment with your medical provider as soon as possible. While this might feel awkward for you, it isn’t for your provider. They are there just for you and want to help you navigate your health.

Your provider will assess you and may tell you not to worry, or they may order a simple test like an ultrasound, a blood test or a urine test. All of these can help your provider to determine next steps.

What about mental health?

Sometimes circumstances or experiences in life can lead you to feel overwhelmed and worried. You aren’t alone. Your provider can help you find the resources to sort out and devise a plan, offering hope and support when you need it most. There is strength in reaching out, and it is good to talk about the things that really matter to you.

Is it time for that check-up?

Have you been putting it off?

Movember is the perfect time to book your visit.

