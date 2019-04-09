DALLAS — Fundraising for the Mr. and Ms. Dallas Pageant is underway, and there’s two opportunities to help the cause, which raises money for Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.

The pageant pits teams, each with a boy and a girl, against each other in a series of contests meant to be outrageous, entertaining, and ultimately part of deciding who will be named Mr. & Ms. Dallas.

The pageant is April 20 at Dallas High School’s Bollman Auditorium at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10 and all proceeds will benefit Doernbecher.

Ugo’s Pizza, 967 Main St., Dallas, will host a benefit night on Tuesday, during which 50 percent of the proceeds of orders taken between 4 and 8 p.m. will go toward the fundraiser.

Contestants and DHS leadership students will volunteer at the Dallas Aquatic Center on Monday, helping plant cedar trees and spread bark.