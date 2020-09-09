Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — The community garden at Ceres Gleann active adult community used to be filled with cows and feral cats. That changed about 17 years ago, when Bob Wilson and Gaye Stewart set out to make it something everyone could enjoy.

Community members honored Wilson on Saturday with an arbor in the garden, complete with signage: “Welcome to Mr. Wilson’s Gardens.”

“Bob was the chair of the garden committee,” Stewart said. “It was very small. It was just the two of us.”

They used string and little stakes to mark garden plots.

Most people started with corn because “everyone loves sweet corn,” Stewart said. And the corn stalks could be fed to some neighboring cows.

When the cows moved, the gardeners diversified their crops and the garden now is filled with a variety of fruits, vegetables and flowers that bring in pollinators.

There’s even a bench where people share what they have in abundance, so others can “shop the bench.”

Wilson takes sharing a step further and maintains a community garden within the community garden.

“Bob knows that everybody can’t garden,” Stewart said. “(The community garden) is open to anybody. He is a wonderful gardener. He can make anything grow.”

Wilson and his wife LaVonne were joined by some family members at the unveiling ceremony.

“When my sister and I were growing up, one of the things that I remember as a kid was in the backyard — I remember going in the backyard with my dad to get something like this,” said Wilson’s daughter Teri Friesen, holding up a small tomato. “I remember as a kid, that my dad became an expert at a garden.”

She said what she remembers more than anything is spending time with her dad in the garden.

“One of the things I think we’ve learned from our dad is that wherever he goes, he tries to create memories, relationships and friendships,” Friesen said. “When he and my mom first arrived in this community, it was a blank slate. This place we’re standing in didn’t exist. And it was because of his vision for this community, to not just have a place where we could come make these (tomatoes), but he created and had a vision that we could make this (the garden and community).”

Friesen said she was forever grateful for her parents vision to make this not about a garden, but about building and growing and building friendships.

“From our family, to all of you, we know the time and resources that have gone into just making today happen,” Friesen said. “For months now, you have been pouring your love to our family, from filling bird feeders in the backyard to bringing meals to putting the paper closer to the house. There have been a number of people — little angels behind the scenes — and we just want you to know that we notice and we thank you. And I think that says a lot about this community that you guys have all created.”

Wilson said he was surprised by the arbor and the gathering. When he learned the I-O was writing about it, he wanted to make sure people knew that many people were involved in creating the community garden.

“It may be my name on it, but hundreds of people did this. I didn’t,” Wilson said. “This was a community thing.”