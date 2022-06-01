At 4:21 a.m. May 29, SW Polk Fire District was dispatched to a house fire on Oakdale Road. Career and volunteer staff responded from both the Rickreall and Salt Creek stations.
Before arrival, crews called for a second alarm, which requested additional resources from surrounding agencies. Upon arrival, crews found the home was 50% engulfed in flame and located on a slope with a daylight basement. A vehicle near the home was also on fire.
Crews immediately began putting water on the fire. Mutual aid was provided by Dallas, Polk 1, Falls City and Amity fire agencies. Polk County Sheriff Office was also on scene.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
As the address was located on a driveway with multiple homes, SW Polk would like to remind homeowners to clearly mark their driveways to assist crews in finding the correct location during an emergency.
