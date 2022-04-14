Tickets are on sale now for the Polk County Museum’s Mother’s Day Hi-Tea Luncheon at 1:30 p.m. May 7. Tickets, which promise access to lots of tasty food, are $22. While not required, attendees are encouraged to wear frilly clothing and hat. Guitar music will be provided by Greg Tacket.
The museum is located at 560 S. Pacific Highway W., on the south end of the Polk County Fairgrounds parking lot.
To reserve a seat, contact the museum at (503) 623-6251.
