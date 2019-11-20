INDEPENDENCE — Classic musical numbers — and some new favorites — will take center stage at the fourth-annual Arts Integrated Ministries variety show this weekend.
“We have some popular songs, like from ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ and a song from ‘Something Rotten,’ and then we have some more obscure songs that people might not even know,” said Janey Jefferson, co-director and choreographer. “We have a song called ‘The Lady’s Paying,’ from ‘Sunset Boulevard.’ It’s not the most popular musical and not the most well-known song, but it turned out really great.”
There also are fun twists to some of the songs the cast of about 60 will perform.
Jefferson, along with co-director/coordinator Jeremiah Price and vocal director Rev. Dallas C.R. Dubke, also perform in some of the numbers.
“Sandy Silverthorne is our emcee again,” Jefferson said. “He’s an author and actor from Eugene. He’s a hilarious gentleman with impeccable comedic timing. He had the audience in stitches last year. We’re really excited to have him back this year to emcee the show.”
There is no cost for admission, but donations are accepted and appreciated. A silent auction starts at 6 p.m.
This event is a fundraiser for AIM, which also puts on a spring musical.
AIM purchased body microphones with the money raised at last year’s show, Jefferson said.
The team has been practicing for this year’s performances since September.
“We started in September, and we only practice once a week, Sundays, for a couple of hours so we have to get going right away,” Jefferson said.
By its nature, the variety show is a compilation of several different numbers, she said, but there is a theme that runs through it.
“We are all in this together,” Jefferson said. “Everyone has different talents and abilities. We have all ages. all ability levels, all experiences, just working together, and everyone’s important. That is true for our AIM family.”
Though the performances are at First Baptist Church in Independence, the “AIM family” is made up of people from different churches in Polk County, she said.
See the show
When: 6:30 p.m. On Nov. 22 and Nov. 23
Where: First Baptist Church of Independence, 1505 Monmouth St., Independence
Cost: No cost, donations accepted. Tickets may be reserved at www.ArtsIntegratedMinistry.com
Refreshments will be served as a fundraiser during intermission and after the show.
More information: 503-838-1001
