SALEM — Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action is one of 19 organizations receiving about $1.2 million in grant funding from the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Youth Experiencing Homelessness program to provide services and support to youth experiencing homelessness.
Youth experiencing homelessness face many barriers to meeting their basic needs. They experience hunger and difficulty accessing clean clothes, a place to shower, supports and resources, and safe, stable housing.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made these experiences even more difficult for young people, especially for youth of color, members of tribal nations, and LGBTQIA2S+ youth.
To address these needs, ODHS is awarding approximately $2.1 million in grant funding to organizations across the state to improve services for youth experiencing homelessness. Most of these grant funds were appropriated by House Bill 2544 of the 2021 Session of the Oregon Legislature.
The approximately $2.1 million is being awarded to 19 organizations providing services in 16 counties to support:
• Creation and expansion of outreach and drop-in prevention services
• Shelter expansion
• Transitional housing opportunities
• Culturally-specific services
• Expansion of mental health and substance use disorder services
• Expansion of services in rural areas
Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action, which provides services for youth in Marion and Polk Counties, offers three main programs:
HOME Youth Services: A free, multi-pronged, program that has empowered young people since 1994. While catering to homeless and at-risk youth, we welcome all young people in need of a safe space, basic needs, and supportive resources.
The Drop In: A day shelter that provides three meals a day, along with basic necessities like laundry, showers, and personal items. The Drop In provides resources to youth 365 days a year and is open every day from noon to 7 p.m.
Taylor’s House: An emergency home for youth needing temporary shelter, accommodating up to ten youth, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. For youth ages 11 to 18 with nowhere else to turn, Taylor’s House is a safe place to stay and grow.
Learn more about the ODHS Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program at www.oregon.gov/dhs/CHILDREN/Homeless-Youth/Pages/index.aspx.
