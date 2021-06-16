POLK COUNTY — The Polk Soil and Water Conservation District is offering recipients of its Oak Habitat Restoration Regional Conservation Partnership Program Grant the opportunity to purchase unique and traditionally important seeds.

The program incorporates TEK, or traditional ecological knowledge, and uses methods such as proscribed burning, and planting native species. (see related article on page 6 of Cultivating in this edition of the Itemizer-Observer)

The seeds, made available by the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde — which has been using TEK on its forestlands for 40 years — and the Willamette Valley Native Plant Partnership (WVNPP), are representative of the historical ecology of Willamette Valley prairie lands, according to representatives of the three partnering organizations.

The WVNPP is a project of the Institute for Applied Ecology.

“If a landowner wants to restore some of these native plants that are culturally important to the tribe, then these seeds are available,” said Karin Stutzman, district manager of Polk SWCD.

The tribe and WVNPP are offering three plant mixes to grant recipients: An all-native-species mix; an introduced-native species mix that is primarily focused on wildlife forage for deer and elk; and an introduced mix focusing on grazing.

“One of the main focuses of our partnership was to increase the diversity (of seed), so there was several years of wild seed collection for each species,” said Alexis Larsen of the Institute of Applied Ecology. “(The production) represents the diversity of the species across the valley.”

In developing its introduced-species mix, the tribe worked with the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to identify plants popular with elk, according to Lindsay McClary, a staff member of the Tribal Natural Resources Department.

Much of the seed available in the mixes was produced by the partnering organizations. Willamette Valley Native Plant Partnership produces native seed from a farm managed by the Institute for Applied Ecology and contracts with local growers for additional species. The Confederated Tribes produces seeds and other plant materials for upland prairie restoration and for projects to connect Tribal and community members to native first foods from a greenhouse it operates.

Seeds from plants common in the valley, such as Oregon sunshine and tobacco tarweed, comprise a significant portion of the mixes available to grant recipients. Native bulbs, such as Camas, and edible roots, such as biscuit root, also are available in the mixes.

The mixes can be costly, according to Stutzman, and so can be a reasonable use of grant funds.

“It is a lot more expensive than buying grass seed or picking up some tomato seed in the garden store,” Stutzman said.

Grant recipients also can use funds to thin trees, thin underbrush or even remove limbs from trees damaged by the ice storm that struck the mid-valley in February, she added.

Funding from the $1.25 million Natural Resources Conservation Service grant will be awarded annually over five years. The Polk SWCD secured a similar five-year grant in 2014 that expired in 2019. That grant was available to both Polk and Yamhill county residents. The current grant is available only for Polk County projects.

Grants require a match from recipients of between 50 and 25 percent, Stutzman said. Landowners must have records with the Farm Service Agency to be eligible.

“It is a really nice leverage for people to get this kind of work done that they want to get done anyway, because a typical project for say 10 acres can be $15,000,” Stutzman said. “With this grant offering, if a person is willing to accept funds from the U.S. government, private land owner and operator dollars can be stretched further to cover more oak restoration practices.”