MONMOUTH, ORE. – Neighbors Helping Neighbors donated their $845,000 endowment gift to Family Promise of the Mid-Willamette Valley to help families with children in the Monmouth-Independence area experiencing housing instability. Distributions from this gift will add to the work Family Promise does to help children and families that are, or are on the verge of temporary homelessness, keep their family together on their road to a stable home.
Neighbors Helping Neighbors, chartered in Monmouth, has provided for more than 30 years housing and assistance for low-income families residing in the Monmouth and Independence areas.
“We are proud of our accomplishments, but the time has come to pass our commitments and resources to meet the new challenges of houselessness and shelter,” said the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Board.
“Family Promise is extremely thankful to the leadership of Neighbors Helping Neighbors for their history supporting families with housing,” said T.J. Putman, Executive Director of Family Promise of the Mid-Willamette Valley. “At Family Promise, we believe that every child in our community deserves a safe and stable home. The cost of housing, on top of COVID-19, is a barrier to many of our neighbors in Polk County. A permanent endowment ensures our organization will have the funds to provide a holistic approach to family homelessness.”
Family Promise is still in the process of meeting with stakeholders in the community to assess needs and potential support, but say the gift will have a permanent presence in the Monmouth-Independence area. Currently Family Promise operates programs that prevent families from becoming homeless, shelter families in an emergency shelter program, and provide stabilization programs that help families once they are in their own home.
In 2014, Family Promise expanded their work to the Monmouth area and partnered with Christ Church to shelter homeless families. That partnership brought volunteers from multiple congregations together to provide overnight lodging, food, meals and compassionate assistance to neighbors in need. While COVID-19 paused on-site housing in Monmouth, volunteers still provide meals and other assistance to families sheltered at Family Promise. On a typical night, Family Promise provides shelter or housing to more than 100 neighbors in need.
To learn more about Family Promise of the Mid-Willamette Valley, go to http://familypromisemwv.org.
