Itemizer-Observer
INDEPENDENCE — The Independence City Council approved on April 14 the installation of 12 new bus stops in Independence for Cherriots.
Ted Stonecliffe, transit planner from Cherriots, spoke to the council and answered questions and concerns raised by the public.
“There are 12 stops and they have intentionally gone off the traditional route to try to serve more communities,” Stonecliffe said. “We heard some public comments and there were some written comments.”
Residents said they were concerned about the distance between the stops and mailboxes and fire hydrants on E Street, between 10th and 11th Streets.
“We are minimizing the number of parking spaces that would be taken by putting the stops at the mailboxes and at the fire hydrant on E Street because the city has told us they were already going to put a yellow curb at the mailboxes to prohibit parking there,” Stonecliffe said. “So we would only need one more parking spot removed in that location, and likewise at the fire hydrant would need only one more.”
The buses that would service the new route are 25 feet long and seat 14 people without any mobility devices, he said.
The new route was originally scheduled to start in May, but now Cherriots is hoping to launch in September.
Councilor Kathy Martin-Willis said she did a site visit before the meeting.
“It was pretty well packed on both sides of the road,” she said. “It is a narrow street. It is difficult for two cars in opposite direction to pass.”
She asked if it was feasible to have stops in front of the apartments to serve as both stops.
“That was the solution we came to for 13th Street,” Stonecliffe said. “For efficiency, we’d like to have a stop on either side of the street. It is possible, but not preferred.”
Councilor Tom Takacs asked if anyone at Cherriots spoke with the fire marshal about the distance of the stop from the fire hydrant.
“We worked with public works and the police,” Stonecliffe said.
The stops are quick, he said.
“It’s not unusual for us to be in that fire hydrant zone,” Stonecliffe said.
Takacs asked about having the stop on Monmouth Street instead.
“We’re trying to get into the neighborhoods,” Stonecliffe said. “This service is for seniors and people with disabilities, people who may have problems walking. One of the comments was, ‘Why do we need them a quarter mile apart.’ That’s our standard for walk access to stops. Out on Monmouth Street people are having to cross sometimes at unmarked crosswalks.”
Councilor Jennifer Ranstrom-Smith said, “The neighborhood is saying please don’t. We need to look at that.”
Stonecliffe said they’ve spoken with others who are interested in having bus stops in their neighborhood.
“Unfortunately, we don’t have written testimony on that,” he said.
Regarding concerns about the bus stops creating an opportunity for crime, Stonecliffe said, “in general, what we see with bus stops, these are your neighbors. You’re not going to see people coming from other areas.”
“I certainly heard all the testimony, read the testimony and I understand the issues, and I understand Councilor Ranstrom-Smith’s concern as well,” said Councilor Shannon Corr. “This isn’t a regular bus route. This is for a special purpose and I think these are people we need to help. I would like to see some sort of evaluation in the future as to whether or not buses are being used.”
Stonecliffe said they could do that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.