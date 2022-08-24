Itemizer-Observer
Brent “Mac” McConaghy delivered his first remarks as new Central High School Principal at the Aug. 8 school board meeting.
Dr. Jennifer Kubista began proceedings introducing McConaghy by asking him to come to the front of the meeting to say a few words and to present himself as a new Central High School principal.
“I am very excited this evening, so if he can make his way forward to the front,” Kubista started. “Joining us this evening is the new principal at Central High School, Brent McConaghy, but he goes by Mac. He is just here to share a few words with the board.”
McConaghy walked the board through the last couple of weeks.
“This last week and a half has been fantastic. The communication in this district has been amazing, along with the follow through and follow-up. I’m just taking it one day at a time. It’s been really fun, and we have a tremendous staff at Central High School that I know that all of you are very proud of,” said McConaghy. “They are very happy to communicate with me in this community and I appreciate every aspect of it so I couldn’t be more excited to be in this community and to share this time with you all.”
Kubista then invited McConaghy to share what they discussed before the board meeting.
“One of the aspects of being a new principal is creating an admin team that you feel comfortable with, and you feel has trust and great communication. We had 11 people on our assistant principal screening committee and 11 people on our actual hiring committee for an assistant principal,” said McConaghy.
Then McConaghy announced the new assistant principal hire.
“We hired our own math teacher, Laura Waight as our new Assistant Principal at Central High School and got off the phone with them about a couple hours ago and could not have been more happy,” McConaghy continued. “I sent an email to our staff as well and we’ve already gotten responses back, just loving the hire and we’re really excited for having a full admin team. But more importantly (is having) somebody within the community that can really help me understand what our math curriculum looks like.”
Waight was a math teacher at Central High School, which Kubista says opens a new math position.
“We will deal with that as we move forward,” Kubista said.
Jannice Jobe, who represents Zone 5 of the school board, then commented on the new school principal.
“I want you to know that I’ve already heard good things about you,” Jobe said. “I was told that his emails are really friendly, and they are really informative. and he is communicating. One person said, ‘I’m just so excited about this,’ so yeah, I think you’re going to be happy.”
