INDEPENDENCE – Taxes are unlikely to go down, costs are likely to go up and more revenue is needed to keep Independence running smoothly. Those are three conclusions from the city’s recent budget-planning sessions, which several participants called the best analysis to date of the town’s annual spending plan.
Before it ever reached the budget committee last month, the plan had been trimmed substantially. A conservative approach was undertaken due to increasing costs, said Gloria Butsch, the city’s finance director. Long-term, “there’s not enough general revenue to support services,” she explained.
Although utilities have been found to be largely self-sustaining, “storm drainage and transportation remain areas of fiscal concern for future fiscal years,” Butsch said. In fact, more revenue sources are needed to support such basic services as the police, the library, the museum, the parks and IT, she added. Additionally, more capital improvements are anticipated. The projected cost for running the city next year is roughly $29 million -- but closer to nearly $34 million when the Urban Renewal District is included, along with some funds that haven’t yet been earmarked for specific allocations but may be used.
This year, the city benefitted from American Rescue Plan money, which so far has put $1 million into city coffers with another $1 million scheduled to arrive in August. However, that federal infusion isn’t expected to continue.
As a result, the city is trying to use some of that money for matching funds with federal and state grants, to help meet the cost of coming infrastructure needs. A distinct “grant fund” has been set up for the first time, which allows “separate, transparent tracking” of grant awards. Without that source of revenue “costs would otherwise be borne by residents,” Butsch said.
Transparency is emphasized throughout the budget document this year. “We have created a section in the proposed budget that identifies all city debts, their payment schedules and their sources of repayment,” Butsch noted.
City debt is close to $39 million, a sum that includes all government loans, such as bonds, as well as the MINET debt incurred by the city’s co-founding of the fiberoptic company about 15 years ago. An additional $4 million is owed by MINET to the city for subsequent loans, now technically classified as “bad debt,” but considered likely to be repaid if MINET continues to show profitability.
The budget also is designed to allow the public works operation to pay back most of the internal borrowing of the past that was done through “interfund loans,” which transferred money out of one fund to shore up another. The idiomatic phrase “robbing Peter to pay Paul” had been used by critics of this practice in previous years.
Going forward, initial operating budgets will be carefully set for estimated costs to try to avoid the need for such interfund loans in the future, Butsch reported.
There also is good news regarding return-on-investment at Independence Landing: The Independence Hotel’s lodging tax is expected to fully fund the estimated $200,000 for “tourism and events” this year. The lodging tax -- sometimes referred to as the “hotel tourist fee” -- comes from an add-on charge to overnight visitors.
Additionally, property tax revenue from the apartment-and-townhome complex on the riverfront is expected to cover payments on the debt to the city’s Urban Renewal District which, in turn, is indebted to the general fund for helping to finance the development.
