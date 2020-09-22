Itemizer-Observer

POLK COUNTY — Some Polk County residents could see lower homeowner insurance rates due to a new classification Polk County Fire District No. 1 received this month from the Insurance Services Office.

“It doesn’t change our operations at all; it’s an assessment of our operations,” said Polk Fire Chief Ben Stange. “Hopefully it saves (money for) some of the homeowners and businesses owners.”

ISO collects and evaluates information from communities in the United States on their structure fire suppression capabilities, a report issued by the company explains.

Some insurance companies rely on ISOs more than others, Stange said.

The district was evaluated in November of 2012.

“It’s been a project that we’ve been wanting to do for a couple of years,” Stange said. “We’ve been working through quite a few of our items on a strategic plan. Thankfully, we had a couple of our people step forward and work pretty hard on it to get it. Capt. Mike Rusher orchestrated quite a bit of it.”

Fire inspector Troy Crafton and Deputy Chief Neil Olson also put in a lot of work on the project, Stange said.

“To have a Public Protection Classification reevaluated is a large project, one that took the District several months and required the cooperation of partners including the cities of Monmouth and Independence as well as the Luckiamute Domestic Water Cooperative,” Stange said. “The District took on the project with the confidence that improvements made in the past eight years would result in cost savings to homeowners in the District.”

The process includes an analysis of several aspects, including the following: needed fire flows — a determination of the amount of water necessary for fire suppression; emergency communication — including reporting, telecommunications, and dispatch systems; fire department — including equipment, staffing, training, distribution of resources, operational considerations, and community risk reduction; water supply — including inspection and flow of hydrants, and alternative water supply operations.

Ratings are on a scale from 1 to 10 with 1 indicating municipalities with the greatest fire protection.

In the previous rating, residents who lived within the city limits of Monmouth and Independence had a rating of 4. The new rating for these homes has improved to a 3.

“While the improvement to residents who live in town is great, the largest change is to those homes outside of the city limits but still within five road miles of one of the District’s four fire stations in Independence, Buena Vista, Airlie, and Pedee,” Stange said. “Residents of these homes will now have the same classification of a 3 as those within the city limits. The previous rating for these same homes was an 8b.”

Homes more than five miles from a fire station are classified as 10. The most recent assessment classifies those at a 10W because Polk County Fire District No. 1 has demonstrated the ability to shuttle water to these homes using water tenders.

“A very small percentage of homes in the District’s response area are located over five miles from one of its stations,” Stange said.

Stange said though many insurance companies no longer use the classification system exclusively to establish insurance rates, the rating is still often incorporated into the algorithms that establishes rates.