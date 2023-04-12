As Air Force veterans, Christine and Jason Wright never really had the stereotypical desire to someday own a bar. Nevertheless, the duo found themselves the current proprietors of Corby’s Public House in Dallas.
“We did meet in a bar, so this is kind of perfect,” Christine said Saturday just before a ribbon cutting ceremony officially opening the pub’s new look to the community.
The Wrights purchased the pub six years ago in a pretty “rough” shape after it had changed hands many times in its approximately 100-year history (the Wrights were unable to find official documentation detailing how far back the bar’s history went). Tired of back-to-back deployments, they were looking for a business opportunity to start within an attractive community for their family.
“With kids, we wanted something flexible. So, we looked at different businesses. We settled on Dallas because A, it’s affordable, and B, it seems to be a growing community,” Wright said.
They made a deal with the prior owners and took over the bar at 962 Main St. At the time, it was called Dallas 40. But over the years, it had also been known as The Lucky Lady and The Tilted (due to the deteriorating floors causing a distinguished slope to the floorboards). But Christine learned most locals knew it as Corby’s, a name it held since the early 90s.
She added they knew the space was going to need a lot of care to return it to its past glory.
“It was rough. Remember, the name The Tilted. The floor was kinda wobbly. We had to dig that all up,” she said.
Thinking a renovation would be around $300,000, their restoration project soon ballooned north of $425,000.
“We went to dig up the floor. There had been a leak at some point. So, we had to dehydrate that. That put us back a month and a lot of dollars,” Christine said.
However, the more they dug up, the more they uncovered the good with the bad. Long had the establishment been hemmed in by a drop ceiling. Opening it up unveiled an unused upper floor.
“We looked up there, it looked hideous, but thought, ‘this has potential,’” Christine said. “We tried to keep a lot of the historic aspect but make it more modern.”
The renovation removed the old plaster and exposed the original brick wall. Much like cars, a “wrap” of stickers covering the front winders were removed, exposing the interior to much welcomed natural light. Then with the help of designers, they separated Corby’s into three separate sections – the front dining area, the back bar service and the upstairs, 21+ lounge where they placed the lottery machines (along with pinball and couches).
“One of the things I wanted was to make it family friendly, safe, fun and relaxing,” Christine said. “Before, it was just a bar. Now, it’s more a bar-restaurant. Call it a pub, English pub feel.”
To keep the downstairs more minor friendly, there’s also a pool table, shuffleboard and plans for foosball. To attract regulars, Corby’s will feature trivia on Thursdays and karaoke on Fridays and Saturdays.
The community’s reaction so far since their soft opening in December?
“They love it, especially back here (in the bar) with the brick and the neon. I think it’s a good atmosphere,” Christine said.
To further attract new customers, Corby’s menu now features breakfast.
“That’s one of our major renovations. (Manager Michelle Platt) has thought up a lot of French toast varieties and breakfast poutine,” Christine said.
Corby’s is open Wednesday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m., featuring their breakfast menu.
Learn more about Corby’s online at corbyspublichouse.com and watch for daily specials on their Facebook and Instagram pages.
