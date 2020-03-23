POLK COUNTY - This morning at 8 a.m., the Oregon Health Authority reported 30 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon, which brings the state total to 191 positive cases.
The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (2), Hood River (1), Linn (1), Marion (8), Multnomah (2), Polk (2), Washington (14).
The I-O will continue to update the information as it comes in.
