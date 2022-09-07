Itemizer-Observer
Steve Spencer started his career in education in 1997 as a science teacher in the Gaston School District. In 1999, he was hired by Dallas School District to teach science at Dallas High School. In 2003 when he became the dean of students TOSA (Teacher on Special Assignment) for one year. He transitioned full time to administration in 2004 when he became the assistant principal at LaCreole Middle School then principal from 2006-2011. His last stop before superintendent was principal at Dallas High School past 11 years.
We talked with Spencer about the new school year and the challenges facing him, students and staff, post covid.
Tell us a little more about yourself:
I really am kinda that homegrown kid. I went to Lyle Elementary School through fifth grade. My family moved off to the coast. I finished my education in Tillamook and graduated there. I came back this direction after I got married. I went to Western. My first job was up in Gaston. I commuted from Monmouth to there for two years before getting my first job here as a science teacher at the high school. I have one son left, he’s a sophomore. I’ve been principal to five boys and my wife works up at Oakdale as an educational assistant. I am committed to this community because I’ve seen the good it has done for others, but also, I have partaken in the goodness that has come to my family.
Was it always a goal to come back and teach in Dallas?
It wasn’t. It just happened to be where the career course took me. Back when I first got into education, there were lots and lots of educators and not very many jobs. It was pretty competitive to find those places. I was fortunate to find that job in Gaston. Then I kept my eye around close to home to something closer. Today, it’s really, really challenging. You hear of those districts that have 40 open positions. I think we’ve been able to draw a really talented crop of new teachers this year. Educational assistants and specialty assignments, those have been a little more challenging to fill. I think we’ve been able to do a good job and we’re ready to start the year.
What are the updates to the covid guidelines?
The Ready School Safe Learners has been archived from ODE. They didn’t get rid of it. It’s still there if we need to go back to it at some point. We just sent in our plan to get approved last week, the 26th. Once that approval comes, we’ll get it posted up on our website. Really, it just focuses on normal health requirements from the Oregon Health Authority. The RSSL has moved from the requirements section to local control. As we work with the school board and the local health authority, we’ll follow the directions as they come. So, the mask wearing, that’s not a requirement. We welcome it if somebody wants to. The social distancing is not a requirement anymore. We’ll do the best we can, keep ventilations going, all that stuff. Really, it’s just encourage people to keep washing their hands, cover your mouth when you sneeze. All those normal good hygiene will continue to encourage all those.
Where along the process is the school district after voters approved the $28 million bond measure?
Two weeks ago, we worked our way through the process of selling those bonds. So, we’ve issued the first issuance, about $14 million. Our Citizens Oversite Committee will start meeting in September to help oversee the transparency of all those bond projects. The No. 1 focus for those bond projects, we’re going to do two angles - school safety/student safety is a big push. We’ll work to do secure vestibules at each building Oakdale has one already in place. And then do another push to do CTE (Career Technical Education) renovations at the high school.
How do you distill the district’s strategic plan down to the average reader?
I will focus on three things. The first one is we are going to work very hard to make sure we are developing relationships with people, understanding that relationship and building that trust between teachers and community, between teachers and students, and between staff and, that is where key work begins. When that is done very, very well, there are a lot of things that can grow as a result of that. Second part is getting into our learning communities. That’s been a big buzz word through education in the past 15 years. We have an early release time on Tuesdays so we can have professional learning community meetings. We’re getting back to focusing on student data so we can target some of those things we struggled with during covid, were a result of covid. The final have strategic plan determine what we’re going to measure and put financial resources to in the coming years.
What are you going to do to keep the lines of communication with the community open and transparent?
My perspective, if you’ve got a patron or family that is really upset with the district or is coming and sharing displeasures with the district, that’s engagement. We want an engaged community. There’s nothing wrong with that. We’ve got to be transparent, answer questions and be able to provide responses to families. Being able to have that open transparency within the board, within the superintendent, within the schools, that’s what good communities should have. Ideally, we should be able to have those communications in a way that are receptive and responsive to why decisions are made.
What are the strengths of the Dallas School District and where does it still need to improve?
If you didn’t ask this question, I would have woven it one way or another in there. The strength of this district is our collaboration. That is the hallmark that makes us different than any other in the state of Oregon. It’s our commitment to it. We’re committed to solutions that come out of that collaboration. Improvement starts with me, that I need to improve and ensure I’m learning all the different facets of the job and where all the resources need to go and then to allocate them.
How hurt were students by missing out on all the in-person learning due to the pandemic?
I don’t know if I can overstate how awful it was for kids. We had kids who didn’t go to prom. Period. Some kids only come to school for the sporting events. They’re eligible just because they want to be eligible for sports, so they work toward that. You didn’t have sports. You didn’t have homecoming, speaking from the secondary realm from experience. Even at elementary level, those connections they make as a kindergartner or first grader, so much developmental and not having it is a challenge. So we see a decrease in where kids are. But part of our strategic plan is that commitment to remedying challenges we had due to covid, putting additional resources in there to help those K1-3 kids catch up.
What are you really looking forward to this year?
Looking forward to kids coming back. I can’t even tell you, I was really excited when staff came back. They’re all energetic, they’re tan. They’re just excited. When the kids come back, it’s a new normal for us. And they coming back to a year that doesn’t have all those restrictions and things. And I think that’s freeing. I’m just excited to see where it takes them. Seeing a new group of leadership that gets to plan activities that they can do, instead of activities we may be able to do some day. To see a new crop of kindergartners come in who haven’t had to deal with any of that. It’s a brand-new experience for them. Everything in between is pretty exciting.
