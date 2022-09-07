Steve Spencer

Dallas School District Superintendent Steve Spencer talks about the new school year.

Itemizer-Observer

Steve Spencer started his career in education in 1997 as a science teacher in the Gaston School District. In 1999, he was hired by Dallas School District to teach science at Dallas High School. In 2003 when he became the dean of students TOSA (Teacher on Special Assignment) for one year. He transitioned full time to administration in 2004 when he became the assistant principal at LaCreole Middle School then principal from 2006-2011. His last stop before superintendent was principal at Dallas High School past 11 years.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.