Monmouth’s new City Hall will have brick facing like many of the other Main Street buildings, City Manager Marty Wine told the city council on April 19.
Wine said the community has responded favorably to the brick facing and the plan to use cross-laminated timber as both a structural material and a design element. She noted that cross-laminated timber has been found as durable and sustainable as traditional wood and steel materials.
The project team, she said, consists of:
1. Wine and Randy Isaac, project manager for Otak, a Portland-based design and project management company.
2. FFA Architecture and Interiors, a Portland-based company.
3. Swinerton, a San Francisco-based general contractor.
Wine said Swinerton has solicited subcontractor bids for demolition, excavation, mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire/safety. Bidding for remaining elements will come later.
The total project budget is $9 million, which is within the available city budget.
Swinerton said the start date for the estimated 10 months of construction will be in the first week of May, with May 5 as a tentative demolition of the old City Hall. Opening of the new building is expected for February 2023.
In other business, the council approved a recommendation from Finance Director Janet Chenard to hold a public hearing on city budget transfers and supplemental proposals.
Proposed adjustments are:
- General fund: $5,000 from non-department contingency to library department.
- Water fund: $354,602 from operating contingency to materials and services; $108,400 to debt service.
- Gas revolving fund: $3,000 from operating contingency and $30,000 in supplemental resources to the Management and Finance Department.
- WIMPEG fund: $14,530 for personnel services, $3,911 for materials and services, and $5,079 for operating contingency to WIMPEG fund.
- WIMPEG capital fund: $73,000 capital outlay, $5,000 operating contingency, $1,000 in future reserves, and $1,110 in supplementary resources to WIMPEG capital fund.
Chenard’s third-quarter financial and investment report for fiscal year 2021-22 marked all revenues positive except that the “watch” label was entered for fines and forfeitures and the gasoline fund.
The council also heard PJ Armstrong, interim general manager of MINET, say, “We’re in the best shape today than ever before.”
