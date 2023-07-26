Thanks to a new Monmouth city ordinance that specifies acceptable noise levels, and a new tool to measure them, police are now better able to keep the peace, literally.
Monmouth Police Chief Isaiah Haines checks the screen of his hand-held digital sound-level meter as a semi-truck whooshes by on Highway 99W next to the police station.
For a moment, the decibels levels hit 70 and 75, before it returns to the ambient highway noise reading of 60 or less.
If the noise had averaged 70 decibels for more than a minute, and if it had been in a noise-sensitive area of Monmouth, neighbors might have cause to complain.
“By no means do we have a noisy city,” Haines said, putting the small town’s noise levels in perspective. “But this was a good time to update the ordinance.”
Recent noise complaints from competing events downtown brought to light what Haines called the “changing landscape” of the sleepy town where once the nosiest offenders had been student parties. Collaborating with Western Oregon University on enforcement over the past 10 years has resolved a lot of “rowdy behavior,” Haines said.
But as Monmouth’s population, entertainment, construction and outdoor events increased, Haines said the time was right to clarify noise rules and educate the community about them. To that end, the Monmouth City Council June 6 updated its noise ordinance with specific times, areas and decibels allowed for noise.
“We don’t want to take a heavy-handed approach,” Haines said. There will be no officers patrolling the city for noise ordinance rule-breakers. “We don’t want to penalize businesses that bring vibrancy to our community. But now, there’s a standard.”
As with other ordinance offenses, police respond when there is a complaint. Now, officers come armed with a Casella sound-level meter that is calibrated by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) to meet specifications.
A reading is taken from the complainant’s property and is averaged over a minute. If the noise level violates the ordinance and the noise source doesn’t comply, that person or business could be cited. Citations could levy fines up to $500 if the person pleads or is judged guilty. Refusal to comply could pile up several citations.
“We used to go by the reasonable-ness standard,” Haines said. “Thumping bases at 2 a.m. is unreasonable, for example. But now we have a clearer standard.”
To read the entire the noise ordinance – which lists types of excessive noises that range from bells to demolition – visit the City of Monmouth’s web page, www.ci.monmouth.or.us.
(Trammart News is solely responsible for the content it provides.)
