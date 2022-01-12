MONMOUTH — When Thomas Jones and Carmen Chow were looking for new owners of Yeasty Beasty in Monmouth, they didn’t want to sell to just anyone.
Jason Waggoner, a longtime employee and current general manager of the pizza parlor, didn’t want them to sell to just anyone either. He didn’t want to leave the business open to the possibility the next owner would mismanage it into the ground. In fact, the idea had always been in the back of his mind: he’d make a great owner.
“When I was attending Western (Oregon University) my roommate brought it home one night,” Waggoner recalled, “I tasted it and said, ‘That’s awesome. If they ever sold that business, it would be really cool to buy it.’”
In October, after a long search, the stars aligned when Jones and Chow realized they had the perfect next owner already in their midst with Waggoner.
Waggoner is excited to bring Yeasty Beasty into its 10th year serving up its signature pizzas and beers, having worked his way all the way up from server to owner. He’s now putting his degree from WOU in industrial organizational psychology to good use at the Monmouth eatery.
“Usually in business, you’re trying to understand the customer,” he explained. “My inner aspect is to go the other way — understand the employee. What’s going to keep them here the longest. Because the customer is the easy part. We have a good product. They’re going to come in. If we have a good attitude, you’re going to come in. We’re not going to have a good attitude if you have a staff that doesn’t want to be here.”
Waggoner said consistency would be the key to continue Yeasty Beasty’s success over the last decade. First, keep the ingredients fresh and whole grain as can be.
“All the dough is made with whole grain, using stone-ground flour,” he explained. “Flour steel ground creates heat and that kills some of the vital nutrients in flour. Stone doesn’t create heat when it’s grinding it. So, it is a more nutritious and nutritionally dense pizza dough.”
Yeasty Beast even has its own proprietary yeast culture. And their cheese, bought from the tiny company Grande Cheese in Wisconsin from an immigrant from Italy, uses no preservatives, fillers or anti-clogging agents.
“It must be broken up by hand. It takes more time, but wins in blind taste tests all the time,” Waggoner bragged.
Even their ranch dressing is made fresh every other day with fresh ingredients.
“I’m not worried about paying extra for supplies I get because I’d rather give our customers a quality product than make a lot of money and give them something I’d be afraid to eat,” Waggoner said.
Pairing the pizza with a rotating selection in the best of brews is also important to him.
“We get to show our customers the best of the best, from Oregon, from the nation and sometimes worldwide,” Waggoner said. “Such as featuring Yachats brewing. They’re very small but use only local ingredients. Take their oyster stout where they smoke the oysters. They are the Yeasty Beasty of beer.”
He’s now armed with a recipe folder about four inches thick with nearly a decade’s worth of chef’s specials. However, Waggoner was actually in a good position to take on the challenges of the pandemic a year before officially taking over. He explained that during the public safety lockdowns, pizza in general did great, especially since Yeasty Beasty was already set up for pickup and delivery services.
“That first year, we got to see what our business was like without the campus. That’s like 6,000 people who are normally in Monmouth that are no longer there. We had to make a big shift in our own employees and customers,” he said.
It made him realize Yeasty Beasty’s business is “super grass roots.”
“There are people that have been coming here almost the entirety of its opening. Regulars live around town or are driving very far to come to town to get us,” Waggoner said. “We have a guy who lived in town six months then moved to Eugene for a job. He still drives up here once a week to get a partially baked pizza to take home and bake the rest of the way. Just because he was here a few months and it was so good he had to still have this.”
Yeasty Beasty has never advertised. Rather its reputation was all word of mouth. So, when locals were tired of their same limited choices during closures, word got out to give the pizzeria a try.
“We had a huge uptick of new customers. I was answering the phone. Like 80% of time, people who had lived in town the whole time we were open but had never tried us. Most people after trying it, this is their pizza now,” he added.
Waggoner plans to officially celebrate Yeasty Beasty’s 10th anniversary in September with a five-course meal including specially crafted appetizers, salads, two entrees and desert, paired with some of their finest brews.
So far, Waggoner couldn’t be happier he took a leap of faith to purchase Yeasty Beasty and he wants to pass that love of the pizzeria on to the next generation of diners.
“This place put me through school. I was able to live on my own, pay for schooling, housing and still have little fun on the side,” he said. “I want other college kids to have that experience too.”
Yeasty Beasty
167 Main St., Monmouth
(503) 837-1222
Instagram — @yeasty_beasty
