Trolly

The Monmouth-Independence trolly made its first trip between the two towns.

 Derek Bratton/Itemizer-Observer

Itemizer-Observer

The Monmouth-Independence trolley showed itself for the first time on Monday when it left the Oregon State Capital and headed towards its new home in Monmouth, making a few stops. Monmouth Mayor Cec Koontz, Independence Mayor John McArdle, Senator Deb Patterson, and Representative Paul Evans were on board.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.