The Monmouth-Independence trolley showed itself for the first time on Monday when it left the Oregon State Capital and headed towards its new home in Monmouth, making a few stops. Monmouth Mayor Cec Koontz, Independence Mayor John McArdle, Senator Deb Patterson, and Representative Paul Evans were on board.
After arriving in Independence ahead of schedule, the trolley stopped in front of the Independence Heritage Museum, where the city leaders disembarked the little red trolley driven from Wisconsin. The mayors, along with Evans and Patterson, stood next to one another.
The Western Oregon University band played before McArdle made his speech.
“It is great to be here to welcome the first of the trolleys here to independence,” McArdle started. “We are so excited to have this transportation here in our community that will help students from western get to our downtown, and people in Independence over to Monmouth, helping seniors move to grocery stores, doctor’s appointments, and people visiting. I want to thank my friends Paul Evans, our state representative, Deb Patterson, our state senator for helping get the funding to make this happen, and my colleague over Monmouth Mayor Cec Koontz, with everyone working together makes great things happen. I hope everyone will enjoy riding the trolley when it starts early next year. Great things are happening in Independence and Monmouth, Lets go ride the trolley.”
After making his brief statement, the party went into the museum to look at the transportation of the past. Then the group loaded back into the trolley, picking up a few more riders, including Central School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kubista.
The next major stop was at Western Oregon University in front of the Werner building. Dr. Jesse Peters, Western Oregon University’s president, was waiting with a crowd of excited onlookers as the red trolley pulled up.
The WOU band disembarked the trolley playing a celebratory tune. Then Koontz took the microphone.
“We’re so excited to finally have our trolley here in town and enjoy the benefits it will bring to our community. For community spirit, tourism, economic development, and willingness to help our student faculty and staff move from the university through downtown Monmouth to Independence. For our local folks, the seniors, and the students at the school district to be able to get around. We owe so much to our current legislators, our Representative Paul Evans, former Mayor of Monmouth, and our Senator Deb Patterson,” Koontz said. “To have something like this and they help make it a reality bringing the importance of our small community before the entire legislature to get the money to operate our trolley. We’re super excited to be here, and we’re super excited to take this first right today. I can’t wait for our Western Oregon University president Jesse Peterson to join us.”
Koontz then handed the microphone over to Peters.
“It’s great to be here very exciting and see what I think is more than just a trolley, it’s a symbol of campus connecting to the community, of the towns connecting to each other, and access to all the things that come with being able to move about in an easier way. So, we are really excited to take this ride both literally and metaphorically. For all the citizens of this area and all the members of this campus community. So, it’s my pleasure to be here, I want to thank Deb and Paul for all the work they did on this. It was a while coming, but now here we are standing here able to experience and what it means to this community,” Peters said before handing the microphone over to Kubista.
“Just one thing, this is a great opportunity as a superintendent of Central School District to have our students be able to access this. This is going to be unbelievable for students that live in Monmouth and want to go down to the park and watch music in the park or a movie. They now have that access to be able to do that. It’s just a great opportunity, I think the other thing that we’re really excited about is we’re working with many partners in the community, with our career and technical education and this right here will help us to allow kids to move around to think about internships with community partners. We’re just excited the events that we have at WOU for our students to be able to come. Just a great day, so much thanks go to the leaders behind us and the many people. This was Paul’s dream originally. I think we can’t reiterate that enough of how important it is as we continue down this journey today. Thanks for everybody being here,” Kubista said.
After the speeches were finished, the group embarked back on the trolley to ride it to its destination, Monmouth’s Public Works, where it will receive its decals. The trolley is free for all to ride and enjoy. The trolley is the first of three and is expected to be in full service at the beginning of 2023.
