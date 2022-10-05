WOU

MONMOUTH, Ore. – Cristian Mendez-Garcia and Guadalupe “Lupe” Diaz were confirmed by the Oregon Senate to serve on the Western Oregon University Board of Trustees, succeeding former trustees Zellee Allen and Linda Herrera. Mendez-Garcia and Diaz join new trustees Kari Nelsestuen, Angela Fasana, and Michael Reis, who were all confirmed during the June Legislative Days of the Oregon Legislature.

Mendez-Garcia, WOU Class of 2008, currently serves in T-Mobile’s Experience Center as a Global Care Business Operations Manager. Active in T-Mobile’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and Oregon’s migrant farmworker communities, Mendez-Garcia has observed “how an open dialogue between sets of individuals who are different, but open to learning can create a better sense of community and propel us forward as a people.” Prior to joining the WOU Board of Trustees, Mendez-Garcia was a member of the Western Oregon University Foundation Board of Trustees.

