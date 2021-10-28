POLK COUNTY — Willamette Valley Firewood is a new forestry and firewood business that is serving Polk County.

It has plans to expand its non-profit business and another one called Camp Unity to help people develop the skills they need to be employable.

Ed Scott and Brady Watcherman saw that there is a growing need for people to reduce the fire danger and clean up storm damage on their woodland property or large lots. The company has worked with small, private landowners in a variety of situations who also have a wide-range of ideas of what the property will look like when the project is completed.

Watcherman says that the key to their success is listening to what the customer really wants.

“Some people want their property to look like a park and have very little (or no) evidence that equipment has been on their land,” he said.

Others only want the most noticeable damage from wind or ice storms removed. Still others want to reduce the fire danger by reducing the overall fuel load, thinning trees, clearing brush and removing all vegetation near structures.

Watcherman meets with landowners on their sites to learn what their needs are and to help them understand how to have a healthier forest. One method that they often use is to mulch, chip and broadcast the residual brush. This not only looks attractive, it also helps the ground retain moisture and keep weeds down. Watcheman said, “I find joy in building the relationship and keeping the customer happy.”

As the company name suggests, a large part of Willamette Valley Firewoods’ business is cutting, splitting, drying and delivering firewood. They have invested in the equipment they need to be successful, including: a dry kiln, skidder, forklift, splitter, commercial truck with load dumping capabilities and industrial totes.

They offer a hardwood mix of oak, maple, ash and cherry. They also offer a “wood burner mix” of 75% hardwood and 25% fir. The firewood is kiln dried so it has a consistent moisture content, burns efficiently and is free of pests.

Green oak can be kiln dried in three days, rather than the approximate two years that air drying requires. Kiln drying is also a way to meet phytosanitary requirements for dry wood by maintaining the heat at 160 degrees for 90 minutes.

Their goal is to supply firewood to a small niche market instead of being a large producer. The customer base consists of restaurants that smoke, cure and cook with wood. They need a relatively small amount of wood delivered on a consistent basis.

Small residential customers, who often heat with wood or may only want to burn firewood in their backyard fire pits a few times a year. All of these customers have similar needs: high quality wood in small quantities, delivered and exceptional customer service that meets their specific needs.

While the standard length is 16 inches, they will also cut firewood to the particular length that customers require.

“Customers are sometimes surprised to see how much wood a full cord is,” Scott said. This is because not every supplier measures and ensures that they are delivering a stack that is 4’x 8’x 4.’

The nonprofit organization called Camp Unity was formed to help people develop the skills they need to be employable. The company focuses on people who are recovering from drug and alcohol addiction by providing a supportive and drug free environment.

Scott and Watcherman see that the forestry and firewood work goes hand-in-hand with recovery. They work with people who have completed an in-patient treatment program and can benefit from six or more months of recovery in a structured living and work environment.

They will gain skills at work: learning how to work as part of a team, earning a GED, being on time, having excellent attendance, being reliable, setting goals, working hard and being accountable.

Scott sets expectations including, “Your word is worth something. It’s not just something that sounds good in the moment.”

The goal is to give their residents and opportunity to live in an environment free of drugs and alcohol while they earn jobs skills as well as job hunting skills like interviewing and developing a resume.

This is something that people at Camp Unity have never experienced. Willamette Valley Firewood is in a temporary location a few miles north of Polk County and they are looking for a permanent location close to small, private woodland owners and the firewood market.

Polk County is an area where they are looking for one location for both Willamette Valley Firewood and Camp Unity to find a permanent home.

The properties that they are currently evaluating are ones with large structures such as pole barns, arenas or small industrial buildings to house the firewood business.