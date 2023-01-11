Itemizer-Observer
As the calendar turned over into 2023, Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton shared two developments that will make his job easier and harder in the new year – victim restitution and fallout from unanimous decisions required for felony trials.
Felton said an update to Oregon’s Restitution Legislation finally went into effect Jan. 1. He told the county commissioners at their meeting Jan. 3, from his office’s perspective, the legislation improves the way prosecutors can prove restitution for victims.
“One of the things that happened due to opinions coming out of the court of appeals, is it made it much more challenging for prosecutors after a conviction was obtained if a defendant wanted to contest the amount of restitution, especially in a case that involved injury,” Felton explained.
He said previously, prosecutors were required to bring forth medical professional testimony at hearings for their expert evaluation of the nature of damage done to victims.
“The legislature looked at that after a lot of testimony from involved folks. They changed the statute so that in order for us to prove damages, we simply can bring in medical bills as testimony that would now be sufficient,” Felton said. “They were provable and satisfactory evidentiary quality. That allows us to still go forward proving damages and injury and costs in terms of recovery for victims.
“I think that was a great victory not only for practitioners but also victims as well,” he added.
On the flip side, Felton is concerned with a Supreme Court of the United States ruling just before the new year relating to unanimous jury verdicts.
Felton summarized SCOTUS’s look at “Ramos” related rulings in felony-related cases they felt must have a unanimous verdict to find a defendant guilty. Felton said this applies to murder cases in the state, but did not apply to sex abuse and other felony cases.
“The Supreme Court looked back on Ramos and said that was unconstitutional. There has been a lot of legislation, a lot of conversations about that. (Oregon District Attorney’s Association) was in favor of changing the laws to be unanimous going forward,” Felton said.
However, while new felony cases must result in unanimous decisions, Felton said one of the unresolved controversies has been does it apply retroactively?
“The Supreme Court essentially said it applies retroactively. Regardless. No questions about it. All confusion aside, it is retroactive,” Felton pointed out.
He added that while Polk County has been able to deal with and settle some of those cases in different ways, because the decision came on the last day of the year didn’t leave him much time to research the impact.
“I can’t say for certain how many cases are affected in Polk County. So, we’re looking at that,” Felton said.
One problem is the new retroactive requirement may leave his small office scrambling to retry old cases. This in turn would essentially traumatize the victim and their family all over again. Second, records just may not exist from most trials to determine whether they ended in unanimous decisions, presenting an administrative challenge.
“I’m just curious,” Commissioner Jeremy Gordon inquired. “There was some talk that data may not be available, whether or not a jury was unanimous. Can you comment on the administrative challenges.”
Felton said, simply, it’s impossible to know every single jury verdict as juries are not always polled.
“When a jury renders a verdict, the verdict form always comes back guilty/not guilty. It doesn’t have the number of votes one way or another,” he explained. “Now, at the end of every trial, the court asks the prosecution and defense if you would like the jury polled. That is up to each individual side and not every jury verdict is polled. So that is not always known whether a verdict was unanimous or not.”
Felton added only those trials where a jury was polled would have an existing record whether the verdict was unanimous.
“Only those can be appealed based on non-unanimous (verdicts),” he said.
He said the exact number at this point is unknown, adding in a defined universe, every verdict would have a legal requirement to come back polled.
Looking ahead going into the 2023 legislative session, Felton said the ODAA will have a package of priority policy bills, from the mundane dealing with court certified copies of convictions online, to a bill on attraction and retention of deputy DAs, judges and safety personnel compensation.
“We believe all public safety personnel, prosecutors, judges, public defenders, ought to be considered in terms of equitable compensation,” Felton said.
