Itemizer-Observer report
DALLAS — Chief Tom Simpson administered a ceremonial oath of office for one of the DPD’s newest members, Officer Courtney Backer, on Nov. 1 during the Dallas City Council meeting.
This was a belated council introduction and oath as Backer came to the city in April 2020, during the earliest phases of the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, in-person council meetings were not an option.
Prior to DPD, Backer was a paid role-player at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem, a children’s ministry worker at a Salem area church, and also as a volleyball coach. She also has been a long-time volunteer for several causes.
Backer is a graduate of Chemeketa’s Law Enforcement Related Experience Program (LERE) and she earned an associate degree from Chemeketa. She also has earned a BA in Criminal Justice from Western Oregon University.
Since her start with the DPD last year, she has successfully completed the 16-week basic police course at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem as well as DPD’s 16-week internal Field Training and Evaluation Program.
Last month, she successfully completed her 18-month probationary period as a recruit officer.
