Vote on for the 2022 Annual MICC Community Awards
The final round of voting for the 57th annual Monmouth Independence Community Awards is underway. The 2022 finalist businesses and individuals are listed online at https://bit.ly/344IOVi, selected from the first round of voting.
Select one business in each category based on the quality of their customer service and products, and their presence and support of the communities of Monmouth and/or Independence. For the individual categories, please select the person that best exemplifies the category.
While not required, if you have reasons or additional comments, please include them in the comments section.
All winners will be announced at the 57th Annual Community Awards Video presentation on April 22.
Local businesses host Spring Health & Beauty Expo March 12
The first ever Spring Health & Beauty Expo is 4-6 p.m. March 12, presented by Henry and Me Boutique, Cynthian Roots Houseplants and Bel Salone Spa Boutique, at 939 S. Main St., in Dallas.
There will be guests showcasing their businesses and services. Get ready to set your personal goals in motion to become the best version of you.
Organizers have tried to cover as many areas of personal health, beauty and overall wellness for their first event.
This event is free to the public with swag bags and door prizes while supplies last.
Comedy comes out to the Boondocks
The Boondocks, located at 318 N. Main Street in Falls City, hosts a Stand Up Comedy Night from 6-9 p.m., March 12.
Sheriff’s Office seeks owner of recovered power tool
On Feb. 17, at about 10 p.m., Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies recovered a DeWalt power tool that is thought to have been taken from the Zena Road/Brush College Road area. If you are missing any power tools and live in that area, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (503) 623-9251 and reference case number 22-296.
Aquatic Center offers lifeguard classes
The Dallas Aquatic Center is offering lifeguard classes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 21-25. This is a class to train students with the necessary skills to be a professional lifeguard. Participants, upon passing the class, will be certified by the American Red Cross in Lifeguarding, CPR, AED and First Aid. As a blending learning class, portions will be completed online before the class.
To sign up, participants must be ages 15 and older, be able to swim 300 yards (six laps) of freestyle and breaststroke, and pass both a timed 10-pound brick retrieval and two-minute treading water with no hands.
Prerequisites must be completed during the center’s pre-course test any weekday from 4-5 p.m.
The cost is $150, made payable to the Dallas Aquatic Center. Financial assistance is available upon request.
To register, call the Dallas Aquatic Center at (503) 623-9715.
Dallas Library features Pam Serra-Wenz artwork through March
The art of Pam Serra-Wenz will be displayed on the Dallas Library Artwall through March. Her paintings embody movement and color intensity. Being an artist allows her to immerse herself in hours of play and creativity.
“Sometimes I dream about my art. The results of my dreams are reflected in some of my abstract paintings,” Serra-Wenz said.
She enjoys sharing her experiences and techniques with fellow and future artists. Her art on display is mixed media and sgraffito. To create these beautiful paintings, she uses everything except a brush.
“I apply my surface paint with a palette knife, swizzle stick, color shaper, chunk of wood, linoleum and whatever else is around to work the paint,” Serra-Wenz said.
Then she will sgraffito (scratch) off paint to reveal the underpainting. Please stop in to admire her paintings this month. To learn more about Serra-Wenz, go to her website, pamserrawenz.com.
