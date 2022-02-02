Second Tax payment due
The Polk County Tax Office reminds taxpayers who pay their property taxes in trimester payments that the second installment is due by Feb. 15.
Payments may be mailed, placed in the payment drop box in the Courthouse parking lot, or in person at the Tax Office.
Credit card and e-check payments may be made online or by phone.
Call Toll free 1-866-215-1835 or visit www.co.polk.or.us, select “Online Services” then “Property Tax Services.” There is a 2.49% convenience fee on credit/debit transactions, or payment by e-check is $2.
Payments that are mailed must bear the Feb. 15 postmark to avoid interest.
Volunteers sought to help plan the 2022 Krazy Dayz Parade
Planning has begun for the 2022 Krazy Dayz event and the committee is seeking volunteers. The Dallas Downtown Association will be leading the effort to plan and organize the parade but is in need of volunteers to carry out a successful event. The committee needs 10-12 volunteers to plan and coordinate the parade. No prior parade planning experience is necessary.
If you are interested in volunteering, please contact the committee now. You can also sign up to volunteer on the city of Dallas website: www.dallasor.gov. If there are not enough volunteers by the end of February, the parade will be canceled for 2022.
SW Polk Fire investigate smoke-filled Dallas home
At 2:31 p.m. on Jan. 27, SW Polk Fire District was dispatched to a home that was filled with smoke on Ellendale Road. The smoke was determined to originate from a malfunctioning wood stove. SW Polk and Dallas Fire & EMS crews cleared the house of smoke. There were no injuries reported.
SW Polk would like to thank its Dallas Fire & EMS partners.
